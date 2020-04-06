ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Design work on Tallinn's Old City Harbor bridge has begun ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The new bridge which will be built at the Old Harbor in Tallinn.
The new bridge which will be built at the Old Harbor in Tallinn. Source: Tallinna Sadam
News

An agreement was signed on Monday between the Port of Tallinn and KMG Inseneriehituse AS for the design and construction of a new pedestrian bridge in the Old City Harbor which will cost more than €4 million.

The bridge will connect ​​Terminals A and D and will open to ensure the operation of the nearby yacht marina.

The contract includes the design and construction of the bridge and the performance of maintenance work during the warranty period.

Design work will start immediately and will take 16 months and be completed in August 2021. The total cost will be €4.22 million, plus VAT.

The basis of the bridge's design is the winning work "New Balance 100" which won a completion organized by the Port of Tallinn in 2017. The author of the winning work was the architectural firm Plein06 and SIA Witteveen + Bos Latvia.

The bridge is part of the Old Harbor redevelopment plan "Masterplaan 2030+", which aims to make the entrances to Estonia and Tallinn more user-friendly and the entire port area more attractive.

Design and construction works are co-financed by the European Union within the framework of the Connecting Europe Facility project. 

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

tallinnport of tallinnold harbor
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:30

Design work on Tallinn's Old City Harbor bridge has begun

19:14

Observing May 9 at Bronze Soldier depends on length of emergency situation

18:43

Estonia signs technical agreement to develop armoured vehicles

18:12

KredEx excludes several areas from crisis assistance funding

18:07

Helme wants Estonia temporarily out of EU emissions trading system Updated

17:55

Unemployment Insurance Fund accepting employer wage support applications Updated

17:45

Government drawing up plans for exiting the COVID-19 crisis

17:21

Tänak in the running for WRC's 'greatest driver of all time'

16:55

Tallink: Finnish restrictions on ferry travel might be loosened

16:29

Municipalities have the right to conduct remote meetings online

16:06

Hospitals' ethics committees draw up clinical policy for wider outbreak

15:16

Health Board: Coronavirus spread, emergency situation length unpredictable

14:55

COVID-19 testing to include people without symptoms to get better overview

14:37

Sillamäe mask manufacturer hires new staff, increases production

14:06

Rural Affairs Committee supports extending work permits of foreign workers

13:51

Pevkur: Auxiliary police officers need to go through required training

13:36

Gallery: Large shipment of protective equipment arrived in Estonia

13:31

Teachers: Changes in education law must only apply during emergency

13:11

Timeline: How Saaremaa became the epicenter of Estonia's COVID-19 outbreak

12:49

Stockman Tallinn not affected by 'corporate restructuring'

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: