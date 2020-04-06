Design work on Tallinn's Old City Harbor bridge has begun

An agreement was signed on Monday between the Port of Tallinn and KMG Inseneriehituse AS for the design and construction of a new pedestrian bridge in the Old City Harbor which will cost more than €4 million.

The bridge will connect ​​Terminals A and D and will open to ensure the operation of the nearby yacht marina.

The contract includes the design and construction of the bridge and the performance of maintenance work during the warranty period.

Design work will start immediately and will take 16 months and be completed in August 2021. The total cost will be €4.22 million, plus VAT.

The basis of the bridge's design is the winning work "New Balance 100" which won a completion organized by the Port of Tallinn in 2017. The author of the winning work was the architectural firm Plein06 and SIA Witteveen + Bos Latvia.

The bridge is part of the Old Harbor redevelopment plan "Masterplaan 2030+", which aims to make the entrances to Estonia and Tallinn more user-friendly and the entire port area more attractive.

Design and construction works are co-financed by the European Union within the framework of the Connecting Europe Facility project.

