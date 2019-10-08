Gallery: Port of Tallinn's renovated D passenger terminal opens

The first phase of the Port of Tallinn's D terminal opened to passengers on Tuesday morning and will be completed in the summer of 2020.

"As of today, visitors to the Port of Tallinn will have access to bright and modern spaces suitable for Estonia's largest sea and tourism gate. The interior design features modern materials, natural wood, and light colors," said Peeter Nõgu, Head of Infrastructure Development.

Travelers will be able to see the building's first floor which has an entrance hall and shop, the check-in area on the second floor, and the third floor, which is only available to ticket-holding customers.

Nõgu said construction work is still ongoing and parts of the new terminal are not yet completed, which has been an additional challenge as passengers are still using the terminal every day.

The terminal is being built by Nordecon AS and the final completion of the building is planned for summer 2020. ERR News previously reported that the new terminal has cost €17 million to build.

D terminal is used by Tallink and around six million passengers pass through the terminal every year. However, it was originally designed to accommodate less than half that figure. Building work started in 2018.

The reconstruction of D terminal is co-financed by the European Union under the Connecting Europe Facility.

The new terminal, to be completed by summer 2020. Source: Tallinna Sadam

