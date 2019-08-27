Gallery: First phase of Port of Tallinn D-Terminal to be finished this fall

Listed Estonian construction company Nordecon is scheduled to open the first phase of the renovated D-Terminal of Tallinn's primary passenger port in two months. The extension and other reconstruction work at the port are scheduled to be completed by next summer.

"We have currently arrived at a point with the first stage of construction where the finishing touches are being made in the building, construction of the facade is about to be completed, and its technical systems are being adjusted," Peeter Nõgu, the chief infrastructure development officer at the listed port operator Tallinna Sadam (Port of Tallinn) said in a press release on Tuesday.

The updated D-Terminal will provide passengers with comfortable and spacious waiting areas with added seating options. The terminal will also include more space for cafes and retail, and new facilities will include a children's area and a separate lounge. The Port of Tallinn's D-Terminal is used by passengers of the listed Estonian shipper Tallink.

