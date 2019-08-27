ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: First phase of Port of Tallinn D-Terminal to be finished this fall ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Preview of the first phase of the Port of Tallinn's renovated D-terminal. August 2019.
Open gallery
18 photos
Photo: Preview of the first phase of the Port of Tallinn's renovated D-terminal. August 2019. Author: Kristiin Elmat/Nordecon
News

Listed Estonian construction company Nordecon is scheduled to open the first phase of the renovated D-Terminal of Tallinn's primary passenger port in two months. The extension and other reconstruction work at the port are scheduled to be completed by next summer.

"We have currently arrived at a point with the first stage of construction where the finishing touches are being made in the building, construction of the facade is about to be completed, and its technical systems are being adjusted," Peeter Nõgu, the chief infrastructure development officer at the listed port operator Tallinna Sadam (Port of Tallinn) said in a press release on Tuesday.

The updated D-Terminal will provide passengers with comfortable and spacious waiting areas with added seating options. The terminal will also include more space for cafes and retail, and new facilities will include a children's area and a separate lounge. The Port of Tallinn's D-Terminal is used by passengers of the listed Estonian shipper Tallink.

-

Download the ERR News ap for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

port of tallinnd-terminalnordecon


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Baltic Way 30th Anniversary
MORE NEWS
09:51

Taltech may approach prosecutor's office over alleged misuse of EU funds

08:25

Wabadus armored train to arrive in Tallinn Sunday

08:17

Berk Vaher: Tartu will share Arts of Survival with Europe

07:33

Ivan Sergejev: Europe needs Narva

26.08

Winning bid for European Capital of Culture 2024 announced on Wednesday

Opinion
Business
23.08

Report: Estonia ranked country with lowest money laundering risk

23.08

Skeleton Technologies ultracapacitors to power Škoda trams in Germany

23.08

IKEA to open Estonian e-store, Tallinn pickup point next Thursday

23.08

Government confirms principles of second pension pillar reform

23.08

Lidl invested €21.5 million in Estonia in 2018

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:37

Gallery: First phase of Port of Tallinn D-Terminal to be finished this fall

18:09

Opinion: On research and timesheets

17:40

Regional stations to be built along Rail Baltica route

16:52

Interview: Canadian Ambassador on his country's strong ties to the Baltics

16:32

First Estonian-Mandarin dictionary completed

16:03

Reps: Digital development a priority for upcoming school year

15:34

Media prompted prosecutor's office Taltech investigation, not rector

14:10

Elevator to make Fat Margaret first wheelchair-accessible Old Town tower

13:17

Andres Puustusmaa's 'Your Honor' premieres next Wednesday

12:29

Prosecutor's office launches Taltech EU funding criminal investigation

12:22

Pharmaceutical bodies slam reforms, say ministry manipulated public

11:44

Bus drivers to hold protest, threaten strike action if wages not raised

11:06

Prime Minister: No-confidence vote Riigikogu sitting going ahead Friday

10:14

NATO air policing jets scrambled three times last week over Baltic airspace

09:51

Taltech may approach prosecutor's office over alleged misuse of EU funds

08:25

Wabadus armored train to arrive in Tallinn Sunday

08:17

Berk Vaher: Tartu will share Arts of Survival with Europe

07:33

Ivan Sergejev: Europe needs Narva

26.08

Winning bid for European Capital of Culture 2024 announced on Wednesday

26.08

Cornerstone to be laid for €7.5 million senior living building in Tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: