Gallery: Old Harbor's D-terminal to undergo renovation

The Port of Tallinn announced a state procurement regarding the five-hectare area around its D-terminal with the construction set to cost up to €6 million.

The Port of Tallinn announced the area surrounding the Old Harbor's D-terminal will be completely redesigned with new pedestrian paths constructed. A promenade and a bicycle parking lot will also be added, along with roofing for the bus stops and taxi waiting areas.

The whole 5,2-hectare area will receive a new lighting solution, new roads and technological infrastructure. Uus-Sadama tänav will also receive a new plan, to go with new locations for bus stops and a parking lot for taxis servicing travelers from and to the terminal.

An idea contest for the D-terminal's reconstruction plan organized in 2019 finished with "Taglas" chosen as the winner. Authors of the design were environmental architects Ülle Grišakov and Triin Järve, co-authored by Signe Kasepalu and Birgit Pukk.

The D-terminal has seen plenty renovation and reconstruction works over the last two years with the refurbished building opened in late-July last year.

