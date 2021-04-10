Port of Tallinn launches competition to name new bridge

The bridge during construction. Source: Mait Ots / ERR
A new is being sought for the bridge being built over the Admiralty Basin Canal at the Port of Tallinn. The port and the City of Tallinn have launched a competition to find the new name.

"The Old Port is a historical area in Tallinn and has been important in the development of the city. The name of the bridge must also have a symbolicc meaning, as the bridge will become a new landmark in the area," said Hele-Mai Metsal, head of the Development Department at the Port of Tallinn.

The name must also be memorable and popular, she said.

Names can be submitted until May 10 and then three shortlisted names will be voted on by the public. The winner will receive €300.

When the bridge is completed it will look like the illustration below, which can open and close to allow marine traffic to pass along the canal.

The new bridge which will be built at the Old Harbor in Tallinn. Source: Tallinna Sadam

Editor: Helen Wright

