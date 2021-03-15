Port of Tallinn opens rapid coronavirus testing center

Passengers will be able to take coronavirus antigen tests before traveling at newly opened Confido testing location at Terminal D, Port of Tallinn from Tuesday (March 16).

Passengers will be able to take the coronavirus antigen test at the new testing location and should allow at least 30 minutes before boarding to get the result and necessary certificate. Passengers wanting to use this service must book a testing slot in advance.

The testing location is also open for those people not travelling and booking a testing slot in advance is also required.

Age Vanajuur, Tallink Grupp's Head of Customer Experience, said in a statement the company was pleased it had found a company to provide testing services to travelers.

"From the moment of introducing the new negative test result certificate requirement to our passengers when travelling to Finland, at the request of the Finnish health authority, the biggest problem for many of our passengers has been the lack of sufficient testing opportunities at a time when testing requirements have gone through the roof here in Estonia," Vanajuur said.

The antigen tests are performed by taking a nasal swab and the result will show whether the person has proteins characteristic of coronavirus in their sample or not, i.e. whether a person is contagious or not, Liis Ader, Confido testing locations coordinator, said.

A test can be booked online and the testing location will be open every day at the following times in March and April 2021: Monday-Friday 6 am - 9 p.m., Saturday 6 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

