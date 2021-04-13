Tallink Megastar technical issues halt scheduled departures Tuesday

Tallink's Megastar. Source: Andres Raudjalg/Tallink
Shipping line Tallink has canceled a return journey between Helsinki and Tallinn Tuesday, the company says, citing technical issues with its Megastar vessel.

The 10.30 a.m. departure from Helsinki and the return departure from Tallinn at 1.30 p.m. are canceled as a result; the Megastar was running behind schedule with its arrival in Helsinki earlier this morning, and was due to arrive at 9.50 a.m., about 20 minutes late, the company announced in a press release.

Tallink says the 4.30 p.m. departure from Helsinki, the 7.30 p.m. from Tallinn and the 10.30 p.m. from Helsinki are still set to go ahead Tuesday, at the time of writing.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

