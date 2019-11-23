Port of Tallinn to sell Paljassaare properties

Port of Tallinn plans to close shop in Paljassaare Harbor and has put properties and land units there up for sale because it no longer deems having a cargo port in the area sensible.

Port of Tallinn said this week that it will be selling the property at Paljassaare tee 28d that holds a four-story administrative building and other structures and the land unit at Paljassaare tee 26b that sports piers, tracks and other structures, as well as the properties and right of superficies created upon registration of the land at electronic auction in the osta.ee online environment.

The Port of Tallinn has also put up for auction the Paljassaare railroad R4 land unit with tracks and other structures and any properties and right of superficies created upon registration and the property at Paljassaare põik 1 that also holds a bunker.

Commercial director and member of the board of Port of Tallinn Margus Vihman told ERR that the Paljassaare Harbor will soon be in the middle of a residential development which is why having a cargo port in the area is nether sensible nor responsible.

"Port of Tallinn has sold most plots around the harbor over the years. We have now started selling the remaining properties to conclude the process and our activities at Paljassaare Harbor," he added.

Vihman said that the Paljassaare Harbor has not been an important source of income for Port of Tallinn for many years and the company wants to focus on more promising projects in the future.

-

