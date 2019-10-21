Two young Finns found dead on Tallink cruise ship

A man and a woman were found dead early Sunday morning on Tallink's passenger ship Silja Europa which was docked in the Port of Tallinn.

Neither body has signs of violence, a police and border guard spokesman told ERR.

The woman was 25 years old, and the man was 21 years old. Both bodies will undergo an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Both were Finnish citizens who, according to the police, were not familiar with each other.

--

