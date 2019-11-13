No police investigation into deaths of two Finns on Tallink cruise ship

Police did not launch an investigation into the death of two passengers who were found dead on the Tallink Silja Europa passenger ship last month.

Two Finnish nationals were found dead in their cabins early on Oct. 20 on Tallink's Silja Europa passenger ship which was docked in the Port of Tallinn. The body of a 25-year-old woman was found at around 3 a.m. and a 21-year-old man was found at around 5 a.m.

Police spokesperson Leana Loide told BNS these deaths were not linked to each other and added that the police did not launch an investigation.

"The woman died as a result of a health failure. The causes behind the man's death has also been determined and his death was not violent and there were no signs of a crime," she added.

--

