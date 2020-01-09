Health problems caused deaths of two Finns on Tallink ferry

The deaths of two young Finns found dead on a Tallink Silja Europa passenger ship in October were caused by health problems, the Police and Border Guard said.

Delfi news website reported on Thursday the 21-year-old man and 25-year-old woman who were found on the ship both suffered from health complications but no further details were given.

PPA spokesman Kristjan Lukk confirmed both Finns had died because of health problems.

The cabins were far apart and the PPA confirmed the two deaths on October 20 were a coincidence and no link has been established between them.

ERR News reported in November Police spokesperson Leana Loide saying police would not launch an investigation into either death. At the time no reason was given for the death of the young man.

