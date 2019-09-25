Government to allocate €53.4 million for intelligence

Next year's state budget holds €53.4 million for intelligence and advance warning

The budget's explanatory memo does not elaborate on the intelligence and advance warning program beyond sums allocated for it totaling €53.4 million.

"The aim, metrics and reference levels, as well as important activities in the intelligence and advance warning program have a restriction on access," the memo explains.

Ministry of Defense spokesperson Karin Kivipõld told ERR that considering changes made to the budget over the past year, over €45 million have been allocated for intelligence and advance warning in 2019.

This means that intelligence spending will grow by over €8 million next year.

