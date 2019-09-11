ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Court jails Russian citizen caught spying in Estonia

BNS
Harju County Courthouse.
Harju County Courthouse. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The Tallinn-based Harju County Court handed a jail sentence to a Russian citizen caught spying in Estonia, daily newspaper Postimees reports.

In May 2019, the Internal Security Service (ISS) caught a Russian citizen, A. A., against whom the Office of the Prosecutor General brought charges according to a section of the Penal Code dealing with non-violent activities directed against the independence and sovereignty or territorial integrity of the Republic of Estonia.

The Harju County Court found A. A. guilty three months later, on Aug. 29. The spy was handed a jail sentence of five years. The incident was discussed in a compromise procedure. In addition to the jail sentence, altogether €1,300 in criminal proceeds were confiscated from the person.

An ISS spokesperson told Postimees that the circumstances of the specific charge cannot be disclosed as the ISS has not yet completed the investigation into the leads that emerged from the case.

This is the longest prison sentence imposed in Estonia under this section of the Penal Code, the daily notes.

At least 15 people recruited by Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) and Federal Security Service (FSB) to act in Estonia have been caught in recent years.

Editor: Helen Wright



