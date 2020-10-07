news

Woman detained on suspicion of spying ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Internal Security Service (ISS, or Kaitsepolitsei in Estonian) logo.
Internal Security Service (ISS, or Kaitsepolitsei in Estonian) logo. Source: ISS
News

An Estonian woman suspected of spying on the Estonian state has been detained.

The woman, aged 41, has been detained by order of Harju County Court after the prosecutor's office found reason to believe she had been engaged in counter-intelligence activities on behalf of a foreign state and in a manner detrimental to Estonia, investigative weekly Eesti Ekspress writes (link in Estonian).

The woman, who is not a public figure nor civil servant, had previously been detained by the Internal Security Service (ISS).

The individual is a businesswoman whose firm provides consultancy services which made a 2018 profit of €16,000, Eesti Ekspress reports, and holds assets of €600,000.

The woman has reportedly never run for political office, nor is she a member of any political party.

Her social media account indicates that she visited China last year, Eesti Ekspress says.

She had previously worked as a lawyer, acting in civil cases.

A change to the Penal Code last year means the woman, if found guilty, could be imprisoned for up to six years. She is also suspected of having engaged in supporting counter-intelligence activities, though not of treason or wiretapping-type actions, and under the section of the Penal Code dealing with those activities, current law provides for a two-to-15-year jail sentence.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:20

Health Board: 56 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours Updated

14:11

Health board: 'Teachers, please do not go to school with symptoms'

13:53

Estonia recalls ambassador to Belarus for consultations

13:38

Kalev/Cramo game off after earlier opponents' players contract COVID-19

13:12

Gallery: Estonian World War Two espionage movie 'O2' premieres

12:11

Arrivals in Latvia must complete electronic coronavirus form from Monday

11:40

Eesti Energia merges mines, electricity generation into one company

11:09

Teachers' union threatens strike over four-year pay freeze

10:58

Lanno: Mask-wearing in indoor public places should be norm

10:38

Research: COVID-19 spreading undetected, outside main outbreaks

10:11

Riigikogu members test remote working technology

09:48

Statistics: Motor fuel, food had biggest impact on consumer price index

09:11

Ratings: Opposition support exceeds coalition for first time since February

08:46

Woman detained on suspicion of spying

08:12

Justice chancellor: Ministry messed up flight restriction changes

06.10

Marju Himma: R&D funding hike could end up benefiting politicians the most

06.10

Law change to stop personal legal information remaining open data

06.10

Auditor general: Was the coronavirus crisis too mild to inspire lessons?

06.10

ERR Jupiter app now available

06.10

Rannap: I have tried to bring together pop and classical music all my life

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: