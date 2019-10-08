President strips medal from former ISS officer who spied for Russia

President Kersti Kaljulaid signed a decision to take away the decoration of Vladimir Kulikov, a former Internal Security Service (ISS) convicted of spying for Russia.

Kulikov was awarded the Order of the Cross of the Eagle in 1998 for his military and national defense services.

Kulikov was charged with conducting relations and intelligence gathering against the Republic of Estonia. The details of the charges have not been made public.

The ISS detained their former employee in March this year, suspecting him of cooperation with Russian special services. Kulikov resigned from the Security Police in 2012 due to an injury he received while on duty.

In September, the court sentenced Kulikov to five years in prison

--

