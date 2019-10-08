ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

President strips medal from former ISS officer who spied for Russia ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The Cross of the Eagle.
The Cross of the Eagle. Source: Scanpix
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid signed a decision to take away the decoration of Vladimir Kulikov, a former Internal Security Service (ISS) convicted of spying for Russia.

Kulikov was awarded the Order of the Cross of the Eagle in 1998 for his military and national defense services.

Kulikov was charged with conducting relations and intelligence gathering against the Republic of Estonia. The details of the charges have not been made public.

The ISS detained their former employee in March this year, suspecting him of cooperation with Russian special services. Kulikov resigned from the Security Police in 2012 due to an injury he received while on duty.

In September, the court sentenced Kulikov to five years in prison

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

vladimir kulikovkersti kaljluaid


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
19:05

Government does not have data on how many Estonians live abroad

18:47

DigiDocService for digital signatures to be phased out

18:17

What the papers say: China, kringling and rising postal prices

18:00

Riigikogu committee skeptical of idea to legalize cannabis

17:42

Bill to set R&D funding at 1 percent by 2022 passes first reading

17:20

Bill puts electric vehicles grant at €5,000

17:03

President strips medal from former ISS officer who spied for Russia

16:25

Cooperation agreement signed for Harju County unified transport system

15:59

Two Estonians standing trial in Finland's largest money laundering case

15:30

Estonia meets recycling target by changing calculation method

14:35

Seeder: Riigikogu to discuss amending presidential election procedure

14:03

No fraud at Taltech governance institute, says university's report

13:27

Increase of drivers damaging railway crossing barriers

12:56

Statistics: Finnish tourists increased in August

12:24

Paper: US, Baltics agree to protect energy infrastructure from cyberattacks

11:52

ISS detains suspects for unlawfully handling explosives

11:33

Prime minister in Afghanistan: Estonia helping to ensure stability

11:01

Gallery: Port of Tallinn's renovated D passenger terminal opens

10:27

Gallery: Javelin Silver medalist Magnus Kirt arrives home

09:42

Unions and employers hope to agree minimum wage by Oct. 23

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: