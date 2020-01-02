New Rail Baltic Estonia CEO may be determined next month

The new permanent chief executive officer (CEO) of Rail Baltic Estonia will likely be determined next month, the company's head of communications said.

In October 2019, former Rail Baltic Estonia CEO Riia Sillave announced that she would be leaving the position of her own volition at the end of November. A competition was announced for the post of board chairperson, with the deadline set at November 30.

Interviews with candidates will begin this month, but the name of the suitable candidate will likely be determined next month, the communications director said.

Since December, Chief Legal Officer (CLO) Marko Kivila has temporarily been performing the duties of member of the company's management board.

At the end of October, RB Rail CEO and management board chairman Timo Riihimäki likewise announced his resignation due to personal reasons. Riihimäki began work in March, and his final day in office was December 1. Since December 2, Agnis Driksna has served as acting CEO.

Mart Nielsen also resigned as RB Rail chief technical officer (CTO) and management board member. His final day in office was December 23, after which Kaido Zimmermann, head of the planning and design department at RB Rail, took over as acting CEO.

Rail Baltic Estonia is a business within the administrative domain of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications founded in 2014 with the purpose of representing Estonia's interests in the Baltic joint venture RB Rail, as well as for realizing the project and fulfilling administrative and technical tasks in Estonia.

Rail Baltic is a double track, Europea standard 1,435 millimeter gauge electrified railroad for passenger and freight transport to be built from Tallinn to the Lithuanian-Polish border. The overall length of the railroad will be 870 kilometers.

