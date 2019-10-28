ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

RB Rail CEO Timo Riihimäki resigns ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Timo Riihimäki.
Timo Riihimäki. Source: Rail Baltica
News

RB Rail AS CEO and management board chairman Timo Riihimäki announced his resignation on Monday due to personal reasons.

Riihimäki will carry out his duties through Dec. 19, RB Rail AS said in a press release.

"We are saddened that Timo Riihimäki has resigned, but we respect his decision," said Karolis Sankovski, chairman of RB Rail's supervisory board. "On behalf of the supervisory board, I would like to thank him for his hard work and wish him all the best in the future."

As it searches for and recruits a new CEO, the smooth continued operations of the joint venture will be assured by other members of the management board as well as the entire RB Rail team, Sankovski said. The team will also soon be bolstered by a chief program management officer who will be responsible for the acceleration of Global Project critical path activities.

"I regret to leave Rail Baltica due to personal reasons," Riihimäki said. "I experienced Rail Baltica as an exciting project to work for, and I would like to thank the entire RB Rail AS staff, stakeholders, international partners and supervisory board for their cooperation and support."

During his tenure, which began in March, Riihimäki ensured substantial progress on the project by launching design works on 411 kilometers of Rail Baltica's main line as well as launching design procurements for an additional 236 kilometers of track. Riihimäki also further improved the structure of the joint venture by introducing a program management division in order to strengthen the project's capacity in the successful implementation of the design and construction phases. The role of the procurement division at RB Rail AS was also reinforced within the company to ensure a more efficient procurement process.

RB Rail AS is a joint venture established to serve as the central coordinator for the Rail Baltica railroad project. RB Rail shareholders include the Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian railway companies Rail Baltic Estonia OÜ, SIA Eiropas Dzelzcela linijas, and UAB Rail Baltica statyba.

Rail Baltica is a double-track, European standard 1,435 mm gauge electrified passenger and freight railroad to be built from Tallinn to the Lithuanian-Polish border. The railroad will be 870 kilometers in length.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

railrail balticarb railtimo riihimäki


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:27

Think tank report outlines steps NATO needs to take to defend Baltics

17:59

Ministry preparing to regulate lobbying

17:23

Insurers: Storm damage amounting to hundreds of thousands of euros

16:51

Storm disrupts agencies' internet connection in south of country

16:10

Foreign minister: Estonia-US 5G memorandum will not hurt China relations

15:38

Bank of Estonia: Cooling of economy to reach labor market too

15:02

RB Rail CEO Timo Riihimäki resigns

14:31

Feature: Remembering Estonian political prisoner Kalju Mätik

14:06

Justice minister: Perling willing to serve as acting prosecutor general

13:34

Estonian state airline Nordica stops flying from Tallinn

13:09

Russian Federation aircraft in Estonian airspace incursion

12:33

Gallery: Saturday was pumpkin day at Tallinn Zoo

12:26

Border crossing at Luhamaa disrupted by storm Updated

12:05

Rein Müllerson awarded Order of Friendship by Putin

11:43

Gallery: Over 30,000 still without power Monday morning, following storms

10:43

University of Tartu seeking additional funding for colleges

10:20

Tallink ferry stranded in Stockholm by breakdown

09:47

Health Board campaign to draw parents' attention to need to vaccinate

09:14

Margus Hunt's Colts win again

08:31

Prime minister blasts coalition partner EKRE's LGBT+, prosecutor statements

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: