Rail Baltic Estonia CEO resigns, to leave position next month

Economy
BNS
Riia Sillave, Rail Baltic Estonia's new chief.
Riia Sillave, Rail Baltic Estonia's new chief. Source: (Rail Baltic Estonia OÜ)
Economy

Riia Sillave has resigned and will leave her position as CEO of Rail Baltic Estonia at the end of November.

"I thank Riia for the good work done in building up Rail Baltic Estonia," supervisory board chairman Andre Küüsvek said in a press release Tuesday. "Under her leadership, a strong team has been established and good progress made in the establishment of a modern railway. The supervisory board has set in motion the process for finding a new CEO for the company."

"Our team has brought the project from the preparation stage to execution in two years," Sillave said, noting that as a result of consistent work, confidence in the materializing of the planned rail link has grown substantially.

"I put all of my energy in Rail Baltica, and I am leaving for personal reasons," she noted. "Construction has begun, it is fitting to pass on the baton to the next CEO at this milestone."

Sillave told BNS that she will not be taking up a new job immediately, and intends to take some time off.

Riia Sillave took over as CEO of Rail Baltic Estonia in December 2017, at which time a three-year contract was concluded. From 2004-2010, she had served as board member of pulp producer Estonian Cell, and from 2012 through September 2017, she served as CFO of Austria's Heinzel Group, Estonian Cell's parent group.

Rail Baltic Estonia is a business within the administrative domain of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications founded in 2014 in order to represent Estonia's interests in the joint Estonian-Latvian-Lithuanian venture RB Rail as well as to realize the project and fulfill administrative and technical tasks in Estonia.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

rail balticariia sillaverail baltic estonia


