ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Finance Committee sends 2020 state budget bill to final reading ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Chairman of the Finance Committee of the Riigikogu Aivar Kokk (foreground).
Chairman of the Finance Committee of the Riigikogu Aivar Kokk (foreground). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Final decisions were made at a meeting of the Finance Committee of the Riigikogu on Tuesday regarding motions to amend next year's state budget, which will be sent to its third and final reading in the Riigikogu on Wednesday.

Finance Committee chairman Aivar Kokk (Isamaa) said in a press release on Tuesday that recommendations by parliamentary groups and MPs concerned regional investments and third sector as well as civil society projects therein, the total sum of which is €4.3 million.

"Supplementary resources are sought for local communities, kindergartens, schools, children's hobby activities, women's societies, religious communities and other volunteer organizations," Kokk said.

Motions by the Reform Party parliamentary group involved the budget achieving structural balance, establishing an income tax exemption for the average pension, increasing teachers' salaries, improving Estonian language instruction as well as boosting research and development (R&D).

"The Finance Committee has reviewed the submitted motions," Kokk said. "Proposals the sources for covering expenditures of which were suitable were combined, and they will be reflected in the Finance Committee's proposed amendments, which were supported in a vote. The biggest change concerns an increase in top-up support for farmers, which is to be increased by €5 million."

The total support to be allocated to farmers in next year's budget, he added, has thus increased to €10.3 million.

Finance Committee deputy chairwoman Maris Lauri (Reform) said that parties in the ruling coalition apparently find that it suits them that the Riigikogu is neither conducting any meaningful discussion regarding the budget nor making any changes, and is instead focusing on distributing small sums to their constituents.

"Topics that matter from the perspective of the future are of no concern to the coalition parties at all," Lauri added.

€11.6 billion state budget

According to the 2020 state budget bill, the state's expenses next year will total €11.6 billion, while income is estimated to total €11.8 billion. Compared with this year, expenses are to increase by approximately €240 million, while income is to increase by €760 million.

The 2020 budget bill is in a nominal balance. Next year's structural deficit will equal 0.7 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), with the structural deficit shrinking to 0.2 percent in 2021 and the budget reaching a structural balance in 2022.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

riigikogufinance committeestate budget
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
18:24

Finance Committee sends 2020 state budget bill to final reading

17:53

Prosecutors seeking long sentence, expulsion for alleged mob group leader

17:29

Tallinn opens architectural competition for beachfront building at Stroomi

17:10

AirBaltic announces four new direct routes from Tallinn

16:49

SDE MP: Statesmanlike leadership would increase weight of Estonia's voice

16:17

Reform MP asks Mart Helme about alleged illegal surveillance of Järvik

16:05

Kersti Kaljulaid named 2019 Friend of the Press for defending free speech

15:49

What the papers say: What do we do with the children and the politicians?

15:26

Tallinn buys 100 gas buses for €27 million

15:01

Ratas expresses condolences for victims of Czech hospital shooting

14:48

Tallinn Fringe Festival hosts myriad international artists

14:21

Enterprise Estonia chairman: State should support rural entrepreneurs

13:52

SEB fined after making better loan rates dependent on holding pension fund

13:28

UN expert: Estonia should focus on cyber issues in UN Security Council

13:11

Bill abolishing pharmacy reform submitted to Riigikogu Updated

13:01

Aller: I will not swim upstream

12:46

Czech prime minister cancels visit to Estonia following shooting in Ostrava

12:31

Gallery: Farmers protest at Riigikogu demanding more support

12:07

Trading in Coop Pank shares begins on Tallinn Stock Exchange

11:44

Paper: Education joins digital success as Estonia's next marketing drive

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: