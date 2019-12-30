December industrial confidence up, retail confidence down on month

This December, the confidence index of Estonian industrial businesses rose 3 points on month and fell 15 points on year to -19 points, data available from the Estonian Institute of Economic Research indicates.

The expectation concerning an increase in output volumes in the next three months increased from -30 points in November to -24 points in December, but still remained below last December's -11 points.

The assessment of managers regarding inventories fell by one point on month to 3 points, compared with -7 points last December.

The assessment of current demand rose from -32 points in November to -29 points in December, which still remained significantly below last December's -4 points.

The confidence index of the construction sector, meanwhile, declined from -12 points in November to -19 points in December, down from last December's -3 points as well.

Construction companies' assessment of their order portfolios fell by 6 points on month to -16 points in December, which in turn was down from 3 points last December.

Construction companies' expectations regarding the number of employees in the coming three months decreased on month from -14 points to -21 points, down from -8 points last December.

Retail confidence down somewhat

The value of the retail confidence index calculated by the Estonian Institute of Economic Research declined by 5 points on month and 1 point on year to 1 point in December.

The indicator reflecting sales in the past three months remained steady on month at 16 points, down from 29 points in December 2018.

The assessment concerning inventories fell by 1 point on month and remained steady on year at 17 points.

The retail sector's forecast regarding sales in the next three months fell from 19 points in November to 4 points in December, still showing an increase over last December's -6 points.

The service sector confidence index, meanwhile, decreased from -2 points in November to -6 points in December, likewise falling on year from 1 point in December 2018.

Consumer confidence up on month, year

The consumer confidence indicator in December increased by 1 point on month and 2 points on year to 0 points.

The assessment of labor market opportunities stood at 7 points, down 2 points on month but up 6 points on year.

Expectations for the country's economic situation in the next 12 months, meanwhile, increased 6 points on month and 3 points on year to 7 points.

Consumers' assessments of their households' economic situation in the next 12 months remained steady on month and decreased by 1 point on year to 5 points.

The assessment of the likelihood of the household saving money in he next 12 months likewise remained steady on month, but increased 5 points on year to -25 points.

