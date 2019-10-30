October industrial confidence indicators down

The confidence index of Estonian industrial enterprises stood at -13 points in October, six points down on month and 15 points down on year, data available from the Estonian Institute of Economic Research indicates.

Expectations concerning an increase in output volumes in the next three months plummeted to -12 points, down from 6 points in September and 5 points in October 2018.

Regarding inventories, executives' assessments decreased by 2 points on month but jumped by 8 points on year to 1 point in October.

The assessment of current demand was stable on month at -25 points, but down from -5 points in October 2018.

The confidence index of the construction sector improved from -14 points in September to -8 points in October; last October, the indicator stood at 13 points.

Construction companies' assessment of their order portfolio climbed from -20 points in September to -5 points in October, down from 11 points in October 2018.

The companies' expectations regarding the number of employees in the next three months fell from -7 points in September to -11 points this month, down in turn from 14 points last October.

