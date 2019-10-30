ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

October industrial confidence indicators down ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Economy
BNS
Construction underway in Narva.
Construction underway in Narva. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
Economy

The confidence index of Estonian industrial enterprises stood at -13 points in October, six points down on month and 15 points down on year, data available from the Estonian Institute of Economic Research indicates.

Expectations concerning an increase in output volumes in the next three months plummeted to -12 points, down from 6 points in September and 5 points in October 2018.

Regarding inventories, executives' assessments decreased by 2 points on month but jumped by 8 points on year to 1 point in October.

The assessment of current demand was stable on month at -25 points, but down from -5 points in October 2018.

The confidence index of the construction sector improved from -14 points in September to -8 points in October; last October, the indicator stood at 13 points.

Construction companies' assessment of their order portfolio climbed from -20 points in September to -5 points in October, down from 11 points in October 2018.

The companies' expectations regarding the number of employees in the next three months fell from -7 points in September to -11 points this month, down in turn from 14 points last October.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

industrial confidence indexestonian institute of economic research
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

LATEST NEWS
18:36

What the Papers Say: Tänak and Helme's travels and Estonian societal change

18:00

Amendment to try and curb red tape when applying for disability

17:44

Estonia's 2018 tax-to-GDP ratio at 33 percent

17:19

October industrial confidence indicators down

16:58

Gallery: Winning design chosen for central Tartu parking garage

16:32

Tallinn city government getting rid of Raepress

16:05

Taavet Hinrikus: Estonia's IT reputation neglected

15:36

ERR news chief: No issue with Estonian media content, but funding a worry

15:09

Unemployment fund reserves approaching €1 billion

14:45

Pirita residents demand mobility study from Tallinn

14:11

EKRE to protest youth center LGBT discussion event

13:40

Justice minister: Early release for traitor Simm morally wrong

13:16

Luik meets with French armed forces minister

12:42

Around 20 percent of Estonian residences experience storm damage per decade

12:13

Police special unit arrests men following attack on family medicine center

12:10

Doctors want pneumococcus vaccine added to immunization schedule

11:46

Construction fatalities for 2019 already exceed previous year's figure

11:13

Prime minister stresses importance of US market to Estonia

10:55

Still recovering from crisis, Narva energy techs hoping for cold winter

10:27

British Army Air Corps helicopters arriving in Estonia

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: