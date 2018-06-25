Industrial confidence indicators down in June

The confidence index of Estonian industrial enterprises was eight points in June, down one point since May and three points on year, data available from the Estonian Institute of Economic Research shows.

The expectation concerning an increase in output volumes decreased from 28 points to 12 points, while the indicator was at 14 points in June 2017.

The assessment of managers when it comes to inventories, meanwhile, remained steady on month at -8 points, compared with -14 points in June 2017.

The assessment of current demand rose from -2 points in May to 3 points in June. The indicator had been 6 points in June 2017.

The confidence index of the construction sector increased from 15 points to 19 points month over month, compared with 26 points last June.

Construction companies' assessment of their order portfolio rose from 3 points in May to 6 points in June. The indicator was 13 points last June.

Construction companies' expectations as to the number of employees in the coming three months increased from 26 points in May to 32 points in June. Last June, the indicator stood at 38 points.