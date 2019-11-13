ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Paper: More Estonian construction workers returning from Finland ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Economy
ERR News
Construction workers working for an Estonian company.
Construction workers working for an Estonian company. Source: Rene Suurkaev/ERR
Economy

An increasing number of Estonians who have been working in construction in Finland in search of higher wages have begun returning to Estonia as their financial situations as well as wages in the domestic construction market improve.

Those who were motivated to work in Finland by significantly higher wages are starting to return as their loans are paid off, and while wages are lower, it often means being able to return to their families, daily Postimees writes (link in Estonian).

While Estonian wages haven't yet caught up with Finnish ones throughout the sector, such as for general construction workers, Estonian workers are becoming increasingly aware of their worth and are less likely to agree to low wages, causing problems for Finnish construction companies reliant on cheap Estonian labor.

"Our experience is that Estonian carpenters earn an average of €14-15 per hour in Finland, but €10-11 in Tallinn," Finnish Construction Trade Union deputy chairman Kimmo Palonen said, adding that he understood why they would no longer be motivated to live and work in expensive Finland for only slightly higher wages, especially if their families are still in Estonia.

The chairman of the Finnish Construction Trade Union told business daily Äripäev last year that approximately 20,000-25,000 Estonian construction workers worked in Estonia; in 2017, meanwhile, some 600 more Estonians returned from Finland than went there.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

coop pankbanksipotallinn stock exchangekristi saare
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

LATEST NEWS
19:52

SDE MP: Järvik would violate Riigikogu rules by missing committee meeting

19:14

What the papers say: Minority government Christmas wish, Tallinn bus 66

18:58

Haapsalu in partnership with Japanese city of Kaga

18:33

Startup Estonia: Startups struggling with shortage of talent

18:11

Gallery: Bear caught in Valga sent back to Russia

17:46

Paper: More Estonian construction workers returning from Finland

17:10

Paper: Other parties to PRIA scandal were minister's childhood friends

16:52

ERR to livestream two-day integration conference from Thursday, 10.00 a.m.

16:22

Finance minister: Russian special services used Swedbank to sway states

15:49

Support for Reform Party exceeds 35 percent

15:29

Helle-Moonika Helme: Kaja Kallas has burned all her bridges

15:20

Luik: Europe's defence initiatives must be open to strategic partners

14:51

No police investigation into deaths of two Finns on Tallink cruise ship

14:38

Committee formed to investigate minister of rural affairs

14:18

Tallinn marathon to be held separately from half-marathon from 2020

13:44

Tallinn City Government to get crisis room emergency generator

13:12

SEB forecasts Estonian economy will slow down sharply

12:42

Kaja Kallas: Ratas needs to prove he is not hostage to EKRE

12:08

Disability rights group want law changed to make station staff offer help

11:37

International integration conference addresses multilingualism and identity

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: