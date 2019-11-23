Demographic committee trying to support Estonians in Finland

The Riigikogu's Population Crisis Resolution Committee will meet with Estonians living and working in Finland on Saturday's to discuss their reasons for emigrating and the prospects for their return.

Chairman Jaak Valge (EKRE) said the committee will meet with several organisations and listen to the concerns of Estonians to work out how to support them.

"Of course, it is in Estonia's interest to make it as easy as possible for Estonians currently living in Finland, who would actually prefer to live and work in Estonia, to return as easily as possible. Given that Estonia's average income continues to be below that of Finland, this is no easy task. One of the goals of today's meetings is to learn about the concerns of those people and what they expect from the Estonian state," said Valge.

Committee member Signe Riisalo (Reform) said there are an estimated 200,000 Estonians living outside of the country and approximately a quarter of them live in Finland.

"Looking at the number of people who have emigrated from Estonia, it is clear that the love of one's homeland alone does not affect emigration and return migration," she said, adding that choices to leave and return are usually made for reasons of practicality.

Minister of Population Riina Solman (Isamaa) will also attend the meetings with the committee.

Historically, Finland has been the biggest destination country for Estonian migrants due to its closeness and the similarities between the two languages.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!