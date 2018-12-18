news

Kaja Kallas: Estonia needs to become attractive to emigrants ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas.
Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas. Source: Sander Koit/ERR
News

Chairwoman of the opposition Reform Party, Kaja Kallas thinks that Estonia needs to become attractive again to those Estonians who left. Ms Kallas said in a recent interview that the question is what it could be that would make these emigrants head on home.

In an interview with daily Eesti Päevaleht (link in Estonian), Ms Kallas suggested that having a way to get in touch with expatriate Estonians would already make a difference.

"If the state could get in touch with them—ask them once a year, as a reminder, whether or not they're planning to come back, if the state should provide places in schools for them, or in nursery schools, whether it should take them into account—then maybe thoughts like these would evolve into the decision to come back," she told Päevaleht.

Ms Kallas also thinks that anyone returning to Estonia after time spent working and living abroad has valuable experience to contribute.

"It's important that not everyone's spouse may be Estonian as well, which means that their children may hold two citizenships. We could allow dual citizenship for those children," she said, referring to currently still contradictory legislation in Estonia (see this reference piece on ERR News).

"The choice is either to be open, or to shut yourself off," Ms Kallas said. "There have been cultures that chose a very isolated path. But such a closed society ceases to evolve," she added.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

kaja kallasdual citizenshipemigrationestonian diaspora


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
17.12

Baltic prime ministers agree on single time zone after clock-changing ends

17.12

Russian ambassador: Estonian-Russian relations not currently at their best

17.12

Kiisler: Estonia must reduce emissions 80% by 2050

17.12

Thesis details fostering of patriotism in Estonian diaspora during Cold War

17.12

EU commission approves Estonia-Russia cross-border projects

17.12

Social Democrats sign off on election lists at party congress in Jõhvi

17.12

Ratas meeting Baltic prime ministers in Vilnius, to continue on to Vienna

17.12

Receiving pensions and benefits at home getting more expensive

Estonia 100
Opinion
04.12

Opinion: Russian hybrid war has already reached peak in Estonia

28.11

Jüri Nikolajev: EKRE handed opportunity to woo Russian voters

27.11

Opinion digest: Russia wants war with Ukraine, says Stoicescu

26.11

Samost, Sildam predict parliamentary groups' stances on UN migration pact

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

FEATURE
BUSINESS
15.12

Oil shale mining up 23% on year in 2017

14.12

E-residents, address services behind most letterbox companies

14.12

Swedbank: Brexit's direct impact on Estonian economy to be small

13.12

Prangli island leader on ferry transport: Our situation is tragic

13.12

Government approves minimum wage hike to €540

13.12

IMF: Investment management in Estonian public sector efficient

13.12

Per capita GDP by county increasingly evening out

12.12

Supervisory board approves €532 million unemployment fund budget for 2019

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
14:17

US arms manufacturer Sig Sauer contests Estonia's firearms tender

13:30

E-Residency 2.0: Paradigm shift, hidden in bland new white paper

12:22

Opinion: SDE candidate lists see biggest changes, Pro Patria most battered

12:09

Kaja Kallas: Estonia needs to become attractive to emigrants

11:21

Nukufilm claymation short film 'Teofrastus' to premiere on Tuesday

10:45

Ratas: Cooperation with African countries beneficial to all involved

09:47

Survey: Will in population to defend Estonia remains high

08:50

Statistics Estonia: 295,000 lived at risk of poverty in 2017

17.12

Estonia's November inflation fastest in the EU

17.12

Baltic prime ministers agree on single time zone after clock-changing ends

17.12

Russian ambassador: Estonian-Russian relations not currently at their best

17.12

Kiisler: Estonia must reduce emissions 80% by 2050

17.12

Thesis details fostering of patriotism in Estonian diaspora during Cold War

17.12

Upcoming holidays to affect interbank transfers in Estonia

17.12

Sildam: What will Pro Patria do after losing the migration compact battle?

17.12

EU commission approves Estonia-Russia cross-border projects

17.12

Social Democrats sign off on election lists at party congress in Jõhvi

17.12

Ratas meeting Baltic prime ministers in Vilnius, to continue on to Vienna

17.12

Receiving pensions and benefits at home getting more expensive

16.12

Liisi Koikson, Robert Jürjendal Trio Christmas concert heard by millions

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: