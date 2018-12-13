news

Riigikogu rejects dual citizenship bill ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Hanno Pevkur (Reform).
Hanno Pevkur (Reform). Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
News

A bill initiated by the opposition Reform Party which would have allowed Estonian citizens by birth to hold dual citizenship was rejected in the Riigikogu on Thursday with the votes of the Centre Party, Pro Patria, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE).

The bill was rejected in the 101-seat Riigikogu with 40 votes.

In his speech promoting the bill, MP Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said that one of the Riigikogu's tasks must be to engage in increasing the number of Estonians, not reducing it.

"It is immoral and unconstitutional to force Estonian citizens by birth to choose," he said. "We also have to deal with those who have relocated to places far from home. They, too, must know that they are always welcome home and that the state will not force upon them a choice between the citizenship of one or another country."

According to Pevkur, a member of the board of the Reform Party, the Riigikogu now had the opportunity to demonstrate itself to be a statesman — "...to demonstrate to the Estonian people both here at home and abroad that yes, we can rise above these sorts of political agreements, and we are considering how there could be more, not fewer, Estonians in the future."

He voiced regret that the bill was not backed by the nationalist opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), and described the conduct of Pro Patria, a nationalist force in the government coalition, as particularly cynical.

Bill addressed number of scenarios

The bill submitted by the Reform Party would have introduced the opportunity to restore Estonian citizenship to people who obtained it by birth or acquired it before 26 Feburary 1992, but were forced to relinquish it or were deemed as having lost or relinquished their Estonian citizenship. 

It also would have deemed Estonian citizens by birth optants for citizenship under the Treaty of Tartu to whom a positive decision regarding the granting of citizenship was made but who did not take up residence in Estonia, provided that the territory in which they resided is not a part of Russia. Direct descendants of such individuals would likewise be deemed Estonian citizens by birth.

In addition, the bill would have allowed for individuals convicted of treason or terrorism to be stripped of their citizenship, and established the opportunity to strip individuals granted Estonian citizenship for outstanding merit of said citizenship.

The Reform Party parliamentary group initiated a similar bill this spring which was rejected by the government.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

reform partyriigikoguhanno pevkurdual citizenshipestonian diasporaalli rutto


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Reactions to Kerch Strait incident
UN MIGRATION COMPACT DEBATE
MORE NEWS
12.12

Interview: Researcher on Faroese e-Government and the Estonian experience

12.12

Riigikogu adopts Personal Data Protection Act

12.12

Riigikogu adopts amendment allowing for election of 7th MEP

12.12

Imre Arakas sentenced to six years in prison in Ireland

12.12

Proponents of mass immigration to blame for Strasbourg attack, says Helme

12.12

Ministry: New Population Register Act to provide better population overview

12.12

Third state budget bill reading to take place Wednesday, coalition positive

12.12

Estonian linked to Airiston Helmi case released from custody in Finland

Estonia 100
Opinion
27.11

Opinion digest: Russia wants war with Ukraine, says Stoicescu

26.11

Samost, Sildam predict parliamentary groups' stances on UN migration pact

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

25.11

Back to basics: Lack of ideas sees Reform Party default to 'Russia card'

12.11

Estonia scores design award, Kentie wins main prize with Eindhoven brand

FEATURE
BUSINESS
09:56

Per capita GDP by county increasingly evening out

12.12

Supervisory board approves €532 million unemployment fund budget for 2019

11.12

Estonian, Baltic farmers call for fair direct support in Brussels

10.12

November registered unemployment steady on year at 4.7%

10.12

Women's rights conference underway at Commander's House in Tallinn

10.12

S&P affirms Estonia's long-term rating at AA-

10.12

October 2018 trade reaches record levels

07.12

Deutsche's link to Danske case bigger than previously reported

Culture
2019 Elections
Edgar Savisaar showed up for the final Tallinn City Council meeting of the year, which was also attended by Santa Claus. 13 December 2018.

Savisaar attends Christmas meeting of Tallinn City Council

Tallinn ex-mayor, former longtime chairman of the Centre Party and council member Edgar Savisaar on Thursday attended the final Tallinn City Council meeting of the year. City council chairman Mihhail Kõlvart (Centre), meanwhile, wants to reduce the size of the council in general.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
18:32

Savisaar attends Christmas meeting of Tallinn City Council

17:55

Party protection money: storm in a teacup or embarrassing anachronism?

16:56

Prangli island leader on ferry transport: Our situation is tragic

15:52

Estonia 200 in no hurry to introduce party's top candidates

14:54

Riigikogu rejects dual citizenship bill

13:56

Government approves minimum wage hike to €540

12:59

IMF: Investment management in Estonian public sector efficient

11:57

Ratings: Among Estonian-speakers, support for EKRE on path to rival Reform

10:55

Riigikogu adopts 2019 state budget

09:56

Per capita GDP by county increasingly evening out

08:54

December ratings: Migration fight increases EKRE support, opposition

12.12

Interview: Researcher on Faroese e-Government and the Estonian experience

12.12

Gallery: Choirs sing at Song Festival Grounds on Gustav Ernesaks' birthday

12.12

Riigikogu adopts Personal Data Protection Act

12.12

Supervisory board approves €532 million unemployment fund budget for 2019

12.12

Riigikogu adopts amendment allowing for election of 7th MEP

12.12

Imre Arakas sentenced to six years in prison in Ireland

12.12

Proponents of mass immigration to blame for Strasbourg attack, says Helme

12.12

Luik discusses situation on Black Sea with Turkish colleague, MPs

12.12

Ministry: New Population Register Act to provide better population overview

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: