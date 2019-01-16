news

Population of Estonia increases by 4,690 in 2018 ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
At the Police and Border Guard's Tammsaare service center in Tallinn. Immigration continues to be the main contributor to population growth in Estonia
At the Police and Border Guard's Tammsaare service center in Tallinn. Immigration continues to be the main contributor to population growth in Estonia Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
News

According to Statistics Estonia, the preliminary estimate of the population of Estonia as of 1 January 2019 was 1,323,820, which is 4,690 more than at the same time a year ago. The revised numbers are expected for May this year.

To get to this number, the population decrease in any given year is subtracted from its increase. For 2018, this means a reduction of 1,400 because the number of deaths exceeded the number of births, and an increase of 6,090 due to positive net migration (more people moved here than left). In total, the population of Estonia increased by nearly 0.4% in 2018.

More than 14,270 children were born in 2018, which is 500 more than in 2017. According to Statistics Estonia, the situation allows for the conclusion that fertility rates are up, as at the same time the number of women the so-called active childbearing age (20-44) was greater than the number of women entering it.

In the case of births, another possible indicator is the number of births per woman. As there are more women in the second half of their active childbearing age than in the first half, the number of births of first children and its share in the total number of births has been on the decline already for some time, Statistics Estonia said.

For the natural recovery of the Estonian population, families would need to have three or more children. However, starting with the third child, statistically the economic setbacks for families are greater, which negatively impacts people's decision to have more than three children.

Since Estonia regained its independence in 1991, fertility has been significantly below the replacement level. However, in recent years the state has raised benefits for families with three and more children substantially, which has contributed to an increase in the number of births of third children: in 2018 compared to 2017, the number of third children born increased by more than 500, an increase of more than 20%. Third children accounted for a fifth of all children born in 2018.

There were 15,670 deaths in 2018, a number solidly in the range of 15,200–15,800 of recent years. As life expectancy continues to increase, the share of older people in the population is increasing as well.

Migration statistics are a more complex issue, as Statistics Estonia look at preliminary data as well as supply unregistered migration numbers later on, drawing on several other resources.

According to available data, 13,030 people immigrated to Estonia, and 6,940 persons left the country in 2018. This number may still change mainly due to the inclusion of unregistered emigration on the part of Estonian residents leaving the country without notifying authorities.

Immigration flows can also increase because of return migration of Estonians that is not reflected in the population register, as they didn't notify authorities when they left. This means that compared to immigration, emigration is less registered, which means that there is a greater chance of adjustment in the revised statistics, for now meaning that net migration will likely be somewhat smaller in the results to be published in May.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

statistics estoniapopulation


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
15.01

Eurostat: Risk of poverty among Estonian pensioners highest in EU

15.01

Opinion: A challenging year awaits Estonia and the EU

15.01

Fuel company Neste largest corporate taxpayer in Q4 2018

15.01

Toom, Kõlvart both attracted to potential governmental role

15.01

Gallery: Reform officially submits candidate list

15.01

Haapsalu mayor files alleged online death threat police complaint

15.01

President puts forward Villu Kõve as new chief justice

14.01

Riigikogu committee to submit bill protecting UK citizen rights in Estonia

Opinion
28.12

Mari-Liis Jakobson: 2018 in some ways a political throwback

27.12

Katri Raik: Estonianness needs to be ensured in Ida-Viru County

24.12

Digest: Justice dispensed by courts, not deep state

24.12

Anti-vaccine book tied to politicians pulled from shelves in Estonia

18.12

Opinion: SDE candidate lists see biggest changes, Pro Patria most battered

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
14.01

Nordica no longer flying to Oslo, Amsterdam, St Petersburg

14.01

Estonian current account surplus at €114 million in November 2018

12.01

Three major high street banks phase out pass code cards, beginning February

11.01

French authorities likely relaunching Danske investigation, says bank

10.01

Russia and Belarus electricity suppliers exploit EU law, grow in Baltics

10.01

Ahead of Brexit, Transferwise applying for licence in Brussels

10.01

Average Estonian wages ranked 17th overall in EU

09.01

November accommodated tourists down 1% on year

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
12:52

Defence minister: UK remains key ally despite Brexit deal rejection

12:22

Belgian unit joining NATO battle group at Tapa this week

12:10

Estonia 200 manifesto exclusive in Postimees raises ethics concerns

11:21

Danish troops serving at Tapa receive mission medals

10:45

Minister expects Riigikogu to adopt Waste Act before general election

09:38

Population of Estonia increases by 4,690 in 2018

09:07

Local government anti-corruption bill passes second reading

08:48

Estonian ministers comment on UK House of Commons Brexit vote

15.01

Pro Patria introduces campaign platform, sets out to compete with EKRE

15.01

Eurostat: Risk of poverty among Estonian pensioners highest in EU

15.01

Number of independent Riigikogu candidates increases to five

15.01

Gallery: Centre Party submits election candidate list

15.01

Opinion: A challenging year awaits Estonia and the EU

15.01

Eesti Raudtee freight volume increases by 9 percent in 2018

15.01

Fuel company Neste largest corporate taxpayer in Q4 2018

15.01

Toom, Kõlvart both attracted to potential governmental role

15.01

Gallery: Reform officially submits candidate list

15.01

Haapsalu mayor files alleged online death threat police complaint

15.01

President puts forward Villu Kõve as new chief justice

14.01

Katri Raik citizenship proposals meet opposition and some support

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: