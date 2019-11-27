Third quarter average monthly wage stood at €1,397

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Wednesday, in the third quarter of 2019, the average gross monthly wages stood at €1,397, up 8.2 percent on year. Average hourly wages, meanwhile, increased 7 percent on year to €8.01.

Average gross monthly earnings totaled €1,435 in July, €1,365 in August and €1,389 in September. Compared to the second quarter, gross earnings decreased by 1.6 percent, due primarily to a 38 percent decrease in irregular bonuses and premiums. On year, however, irregular bonuses and premiums increased by 9 percent.

Real wages, which take into account the influence of the change in the consumer price index (CPI), increased by 5.8 percent on year. This increase was slower than in the case of average gross monthly wages and salaries as a result of an increase in consumer prices.

By area of economic activity, average gross monthly wages and salaries were highest in information and communication (€2,360), financial and insurance activities (€2,257) and energy (€1,858).

On year, average earnings increased the most in other service activities (including activities of organizations, household goods repair, beauty treatments), where they have been among the lowest. Average gross monthly wages and salaries decreased, meanwhile, in mining and quarrying, water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities.

In the third quarter of 2019, average gross monthly wages and salaries were highest at state institutions and businesses (€1,723) and at businesses owned by foreign private entities (€1,650). The fastest on-year increase was recorded at state institutions and businesses (10.3 percent); the slowest, meanwhile, was recorded at businesses owned by Estonian (7.5 percent) and foreign private entities (7.6 percent).

By county, average gross monthly wages were highest in Harju County (€1,519) and Tartu County (€1,408), and lowest in Saare County (€1,081), Valga County (€1,066) and Hiiu County (€1,008). On-year growth in average earnings was fastest in Põlva County (17.4 percent), Lääne County (16.2 percent) and Pärnu County (13.5 percent).

In the third quarter of 2019, average monthly labor costs per employee totaled €1,870, up 7.9 percent on year.

