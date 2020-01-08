The consumer price index increased by 2.3 percent in 2019 and was driven by food and non-alcoholic beverage prices, data released by Statistics Estonia shows.

The biggest impact came from a 17 percent increase in the prices of vegetables and 4.9 percent increase for flour and cereal products.

The prices of petrol and diesel fuel increased by 0.5 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively, while alcoholic beverages were 3 percent cheaper than in 2018.

In 2019, compared to the 2018 average, the biggest price increases among food products were seen for potatoes (27.9 percent), fresh vegetables (24.1 percent) and rice (10.6 percent).

Looking at the last two months of 2019, data from Statistics Estonia showed the consumer price index change in December 2019 was -0.3 percent compared to November 2019 and 1.8 percent compared to December 2018.

In December 2019, goods and services were both more expensive, with increases of 1.7 percent and 1.9 percent respectively. Regulated prices of goods and services fell by 0.8 percent and non-regulated prices rose by 2.5 percent.

When compared to December 2018, the consumer price index was affected the most by transport. Its main contributors were a 10.6 percent increase in the price of petrol and 6 percent rise for diesel fuel.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages also had an impact on the figures. Meat and meat products were more expensive (6.2 percent) and so was fresh fruit (8.9 percent). The biggest price increase on food was seen for other cereal products (12 percent) and the biggest price decreases were for potatoes (17 percent and spirits and liqueurs (12 percent).

Compared to November, the consumer price index was affected the most by housing. Electricity that reached homes was 5.4 percent cheaper and water was supply 24.1 percent cheaper. The latter was caused by a decrease in water fees in the capital city.

A bigger impact also came from transport: the prices of petrol rose by 3.1 percent, diesel fuel by 3.6 percent, and plane tickets purchased for December were 10.5 percent more expensive than those bought for November.

