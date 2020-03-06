February consumer price index up 2 percent on year

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Friday, the consumer price index (CPI) in February 2020 had increased 0.5 percent on month and 2 percent on year.

Compared with February 2019, goods were 2 percent and services 1.8 percent more expensive. Regulated prices of goods and services fell by 1.5 percent and non-regulated prices rose by 2.9 percent.

Compared with February 2019, the CPI was affected the most by more expensive food and non-alcoholic beverages.

The primary contributors were fresh fruit (27 percent), meat products (4.9 percent) and cereal products (4.5 percent). Of food products, the prices of fresh fish (23 percent) and chips (15 percent) also increased more, while the prices of potatoes (23 percent) and fresh vegetables (16 percent) decreased.

This February, electricity that reached homes was cheaper (13.2 percent), while gasoline (7.7 percent) and diesel fuel (3.7 percent) were more expensive.

Compared with January 2020, the CPI was affected the most by more expensive food and non-alcoholic beverages. More than half of the impact came from more expensive fruit and vegetables. Also significant, however, was the impact of the end of seasonal clothing sales as well as cheaper motor fuel.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!