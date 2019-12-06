ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Consumer price index increased by 1.8 percent in November ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News, BNS
Fruit and vegetables.
Fruit and vegetables. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Consumer Price Index increased by 1.8 percent in November compared to November 2018, figures from Statistics Estonia show.

The newly released figures show the change of the consumer price index in November 2019 was -0.2 percent compared to October 2019 and 1.8 percent compared to November 2018.

Compared to November 2018, goods were 1.1 percent and services 3.1 percent more expensive. Regulated prices of goods and services fell by 1.9 percent and non-regulated prices rose by 2.9 percent.

The consumer price index was affected most by the price increase of food and non-alcoholic beverages. The biggest impact on the latter came from 4.9 percent more expensive meat products and 5.6 percent more expensive flour products.

Alcoholic beverages were 7.7 percent and diesel fuel 2.1 percent cheaper, while petrol was 0.1 percent more expensive.

The biggest price increases for food were for rice (16 percent) and crisps (11 percent) and the biggest price decrease for spirits and liqueurs (11 percent) and potatoes (13 percent).

Compared to October, the consumer price index was affected the most by the price decrease of plane tickets. Plane tickets bought in November were 26.7 percent cheaper than tickets purchased in October. Food also had a significant impact – the prices of meat products increased by 0.9 percent and the prices of fish products by 3.6 percent.

Analysis

SEB analyst Mihkel Nestor said that the relatively low inflation indicator in Estonia in November reflects the impact of the drop in energy prices and the excise duty reform.

Nestor told BNS that, on the other hand, food prices, which have a major impact on household budgets, increased quite substantially, by nearly 3 percent.

He said the consumer price index is still reflecting rapid wage growth. "Thus, prices for entertainment services have risen at a pace of more than 7 percent in recent months," he added.

The Estonian consumer price index for November 2019 was 0.2 percent lower than the index for October 2019 and 1.8 percent higher than the index for November 2018, Statistics Estonia said on Friday.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

sebstatistics estoniamihkel nestor
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
15:15

Security adviser to PM: We have never considered a plan B

15:07

Major European money laundering swoop uncovers dozens of suspects

14:32

Foundation launched to support Tartu's capital of culture 2024 planning

14:10

Consumer price index increased by 1.8 percent in November

13:33

No further Listeria bacteria found at meat-packers Oskari Lihatööstus

12:36

Former prime minister: Politicians do not have a clear goal

12:01

Wind farm developers holding joint press conference

11:34

Saaremaa to contribute €150,000 to Kuressaare-Stockholm summer flight plan

10:59

Wolves kill close to 20 dogs in recent months

10:28

Twenty people infected with Listeria bacteria in 2019, says health board

10:05

Statistics: Almost 12,000 job vacancies in third quarter

09:40

Defense forces to carry out exercise at Toompea on Friday evening

09:11

Gallery: Library opened in Viimsi shopping center

08:46

Foreign minister: Occupation and human rights violations must end

08:22

Gallery: Mythical creatures on display at Gingerbread Mania 2019

05.12

Foreign minister: early release of traitor incomprehensible

05.12

Government marks University of Tartu centennial with special session

05.12

Rural affairs ministry: no bugging device found in former minister's office

05.12

Agu Leinfeld: Let us have an internet-free day in Estonia

05.12

Mart Järvik's letter to Helme about alleged eavesdropping

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: