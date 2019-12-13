Statistics: Average GDP gap between Harju County and Estonia decreasing

In 2018, 65 percent of the Estonian gross value added was created in Harju county but the rest of the country is slowly catching up, data from Statistics Estonia shows.

Gross value added (GVA) is the measure of the value of goods and services produced in an area, industry or sector of the economy.

In 2018, the gross domestic product (GDP) of Estonia was €26 billion at current prices. The contribution of Harju county amounted to €17 billion, €14 billion of which came from Tallinn. Harju County was followed by Tartu county and Ida-Viru County, the shares of which in Estonia's GDP stood at 10 percent and 6 percent, respectively. Hiiu and Põlva counties had the smallest shares in 2018 – both contributed less than 1 percent to the Estonian GDP.

In 2018, 69 percent of the GVA of Estonia was created in the service sector. The share of services was the biggest in Harju county at 77 percent and Tartu County with 69 percent, mainly due to the influence of the cities of Tallinn and Tartu.

Overall, the sector's share in GVA either remained on its previous level or decreased slightly. An exception to this was Järva county. The fastest decreases in the share of the sector took place in Valga, Viljandi and Võru counties.

Industry and construction accounted for 28 percent of the GVA of Estonia in 2018. The highest share in GVA is in Ida-Viru county which has 58 percent. The smallest shares of the sector are in Harju (22 percent), Tartu (27 percent) and Põlva (28 percent) counties.

For the country as a whole, the share of the sector in GVA remained at the level of 2017. However, between counties, the picture was more complex. While in Põlva and Saare counties the share of the sector experienced a notable rise, the trend for Pärnu, Valga and Võru counties was opposite.

The agricultural sector accounted for 3 percent of the gross value added of Estonia in 2018. This sector had the largest share in Viljandi (22 percent) and Jõgeva counties (19 percent). Similar to 2017, the sector increased its share in GVA again in 2018. The biggest impacts were seen in Valga, Viljandi and Võru counties.

In 2018, GDP per capita was €19,695, which was €1,647 more than a year earlier. GDP per capita was the biggest in Harju County at 144 percent of the Estonian average. Harju County was followed by Tartu and Viljandi counties, where GDP per capita amounted to 91 percent and 67 percent of the Estonian average, respectively. The lowest level of GDP per capita was recorded in Põlva County at 42 percent of the Estonian average. In recent years, some counties have become notably closer to the Estonian average GDP per capita. This is most notable in Hiiu, Jõgeva, Rapla and Tartu counties. At the same time, Harju County has moved closer to the Estonian average as well.

GDP per capita, 2014 and 2017 Source: Statistics Estonia

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!