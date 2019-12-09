ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
October accommodated tourist numbers up 5 percent on year ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Bathroom at the Ibis Hotel in Tallinn.
Bathroom at the Ibis Hotel in Tallinn. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Monday, in October, 289,000 tourists stayed at accommodation establishments in Estonia, which is 5 percent more than in October 2018. The number of nights spent by tourists increased by 7 percent.

In contrast to previous years, the number of foreign tourists increased on year in October, totaling 173,000 in an increase of 6 percent. Foreign tourists accounted for 60 percent of tourists using the services of accommodation establishments. An increase was recorded in the number of tourists from Russia and Finland as well as from Germany, Lithuania and Sweden.

Foreign tourists spent a total of 346,000 nights in accommodation establishments. Two thirds came to Estonia on vacation, 27 percent were traveling for business and the rest had some other reason for visiting.

75 percent of these tourists stayed at accommodation establishments in Harju County, 8 percent in Pärnu County, 6 percent in Tartu County and 5 percent in Ida-Viru County.

Another 116,000 domestic tourists stayed at Estonian accommodation establishments in October, 5,000 more than during the same month last year.

Domestic tourists spent 199,000 nights at accommodation establishments, indicating an increase of 4 percent on year.

60 percent of domestic tourists were on vacation, while 27 percent were traveling for business. 27 percent of domestic tourists stayed in Harju County, 14 percent in Pärnu County, 15 percent in Tartu County and 11 percent in Ida-Viru County.

In October 2019, a total of 1,032 accommodation establishments offered 21,000 rooms and 49,000 bed places at occupancy rates of 47 and 36 percent, respectively.

The average cot of a guest night at an accommodation establishment that month remained steady on year at €38. The average cost stood at €43 in Harju County, €39 in Tartu County, €31 in Pärnu County and €32 in Ida-Viru County.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

statistics estonia
