3.8 million tourists accommodated in Estonia in 2019

Hotel room.
Hotel room. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Monday, 3.8 million tourists, 59 percent of whom were foreign and 41 percent domestic, spent a total of 7 million nights at Estonian accommodation establishments in 2019.

Last year, a total of 2.3 million foreign tourists used the services of accommodation establishments, spending 4.4 million nights in Estonia. More than half of them came from neighboring countries, including Finland (36 percent), Russia (12 percent) and Latvia (8 percent).

The majority of foreign tourists came to Estonia on vacation (71 percent), almost a quarter were traveling for business (23 percent), and the rest had some other reason for visiting.

70 percent of foreign tourists stayed in the accommodation establishments of Harju County, 10 percent in Pärnu County and 7 percent in Tartu County. Compared with 2018, both the number of foreign tourists as well as their total nights spent increased by 5 percent.

The number of domestic tourists to stay at Estonian accommodation establishments amounted to 1.5 million, up 6 percent on year, with the total number of nights spent likewise increasing 6 percent on year to 2.6 million.

65 percent of domestic tourists were on vacation, while 22 percent traveled for business. Domestic tourists stayed primarily at the accommodation establishments of Harju County (25 percent), Pärnu County (15 percent), Tartu County (13 percent), and Ida-Viru County (11 percent).

In December 2019, Estonia accommodated a total of 280,000 tourists, including 121,000 domestic and 159,000 foreign tourists, who spent 312,000 and 193,000 nights, respectively, at Estonian accommodation establishments. On year, the country saw an increase of tourists from Latvia (7 percent) and Russia (9 percent), and a decrease of tourists from Finland (4 percent).

That month, a total of 998  accommodation establishments were available for tourists at an occupancy rate of 42 percent of rooms and 35 percent of bed places. The average cost of a guest night at an accommodation establishment was €38, down €2 on year.



Editor: Aili Vahtla

