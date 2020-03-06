January accommodated tourist numbers up on year

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Hotel room. Photo is illusrative.
Hotel room. Photo is illusrative. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Friday, a total of 223,000 tourists, 58 percent of whom were foreign and 42 percent domestic tourists, stayed a total of 411,000 nights at Estonian accommodation establishments in January.

In total, 128,000 foreign tourists used the services of accommodation establishments in January, indicating an increase of 13 percent on year. One third of foreign tourists came from Russia, 31 percent from Finland and 8 percent from Latvia. On year, the number of tourists from Russia and Finland increased by 20 and 25 percent, respectively; the number of tourists from Latvia, meanwhile, increased by 4 percent.

Most foreign tourists came to Estonia on vacation, some traveled for business and the rest had some other reason for visiting. Foreign tourists spent 259,000 nights in Estonia in total, 8 percent more than in January 2019. Foreign tourists preferred the accommodation establishments of Harju, Pärnu and Tartu Counties.

This January, 95,000 domestic tourists spent a total of 152,000 nights at Estonian accommodation establishments. The number of domestic tourists remained steady on year, however the number of nights spent decreased by 2 percent.

Most domestic tourists were on vacation, while nearly a quarter were traveling for business. They mainly stayed in Harju, Tartu, Pärnu and Ida-Viru Counties.

This January, 962 accommodation establishments were available for tourists in Estonia. The average cost of a guest night was €38 hours; the average cost stood at €46 in Harju County, €38 in Tartu County, €30 in Pärnu County and €34 in Ida-Viru County.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

statistics estoniaaccommodation establishmentshospitality
