ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tourists spent over €1 billion in Tallinn in 2019 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Russian tourists arriving in Tallinn via train at Balti jaam.
Russian tourists arriving in Tallinn via train at Balti jaam. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
News

Tourists made 4.5 million visits to Tallinn in 2019 and spent an estimated €1.04 billion, preliminary data from the City of Tallinn shows.

Visits to Tallinn made up 74 percent of all trips made to Estonia in 2019.

Altogether 47 percent or 2.2 million trips to Tallinn lasted for several days, while one-day visits made up 53 percent or 2.4 million trips. The number of visitors spending several days and their share among all foreign visits to Tallinn have increased.

Of the visitors to stay in Tallinn for several days, 70 percent stayed at accommodation establishments in the capital, while 30 percent stayed at guest apartments or with friends and acquaintances.

The number of nights stayed at Tallinn accommodation establishments rose by 4 percent, totaling 2.8 million nights. Of all the tourists who stayed at accommodation establishments in Tallinn last year, 85 percent were foreign tourists.

There were a total of 8,213 rooms with 17,593 bed places on offer last year and supply has increased by approximately 12 percent in the last four years. Short-term rental premises are also on offer for accommodation in Tallinn, while the number of such premises has increased some 2.3-fold in the last four years.

Accommodation establishments earned €15.5 million from the sale of accommodation services in 2019. Altogether 64 percent of rooms were filled and the average price was €48, which is €1 more than the year before.

The total income earned by guest apartments in 2019 was an estimated €28 million. Guest apartments make up some 15 percent of the total income of the accommodation market in Tallinn and the market share of short-term rental premises has increased in the last four years.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

tallinntourism
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:32

Finance committee: Sharing economy workers must file income data

18:11

Life on the Estonia-Russia border or from bureaucracy to ghost cemeteries

17:46

Tourists spent over €1 billion in Tallinn in 2019

17:18

Social affairs committee might not get to pharmacy reform vote this week

16:56

Estonian farmland largely in the hands of major producers

16:34

Tax and customs board recommends waiting to file tax returns

16:18

Reinsalu: US-EU cooperation important in Middle East peace process

15:47

Keres v Ginter: Reform aim enough to justify constitutional infringement?

15:33

Gallery: Tammsaare Park pavilion opens

15:16

Foreign Ministry supports development projects with more than €1.2 million

14:44

Seals struggling in Estonia due to lack of ice

14:17

Court refuses to remove prosecutors in Port of Tallinn ex-managers' trial

13:49

Legal Affairs Committee waits for government' opinion on Estonia ferry

13:31

Tallinn abandons idea to ​​permanently lower speed limits

13:11

Intelligence service's annual report highlights Russian and Chinese threats

12:39

Defense minister discusses NATO and Middle East at Brussels meeting

12:10

Audit Office: State authorities have no overview of investments

11:25

Gallery: World Press Photo Exhibition 2019 opens at Baltic Station

10:53

Environmental Inspectorate wants to increase fines

10:25

Cannabis stores found to be selling illegal products

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: