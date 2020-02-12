Tourists spent over €1 billion in Tallinn in 2019

Tourists made 4.5 million visits to Tallinn in 2019 and spent an estimated €1.04 billion, preliminary data from the City of Tallinn shows.

Visits to Tallinn made up 74 percent of all trips made to Estonia in 2019.

Altogether 47 percent or 2.2 million trips to Tallinn lasted for several days, while one-day visits made up 53 percent or 2.4 million trips. The number of visitors spending several days and their share among all foreign visits to Tallinn have increased.

Of the visitors to stay in Tallinn for several days, 70 percent stayed at accommodation establishments in the capital, while 30 percent stayed at guest apartments or with friends and acquaintances.

The number of nights stayed at Tallinn accommodation establishments rose by 4 percent, totaling 2.8 million nights. Of all the tourists who stayed at accommodation establishments in Tallinn last year, 85 percent were foreign tourists.

There were a total of 8,213 rooms with 17,593 bed places on offer last year and supply has increased by approximately 12 percent in the last four years. Short-term rental premises are also on offer for accommodation in Tallinn, while the number of such premises has increased some 2.3-fold in the last four years.

Accommodation establishments earned €15.5 million from the sale of accommodation services in 2019. Altogether 64 percent of rooms were filled and the average price was €48, which is €1 more than the year before.

The total income earned by guest apartments in 2019 was an estimated €28 million. Guest apartments make up some 15 percent of the total income of the accommodation market in Tallinn and the market share of short-term rental premises has increased in the last four years.

