ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Increase in number of nights spent in Estonia above EU average in 2019 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Tallinn.
Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The number of nights spent in tourist accommodation in Estonia grew by 4.7 percent in 2019, while the average for the European Union was 2.4 percent.

In Estonia, the nights spent in tourist accommodation by non-residents rose by 4.2 percent in 2019, while the number of nights spent by residents grew 5.5 percent. In total, people spent 6.9 million nights in Estonian tourist accommodation last year, data published by Eurostat shows. 

In Latvia, the number of nights spent in tourist accommodation rose by 2.2 percent on year. The number of nights spent by non-residents grew 2.3 percent on year and the nights spent by residents rose 1.9 percent. All in all, people spent 5.5 million nights in Latvian tourist accommodation.

In Lithuania, the change compared with 2018 was 10 percent. The number of nights spent by non-residents climbed 10 percent and that of locals 9.9 percent. The total number of nights spent in Lithuanian tourist accommodation was 8.9 million in 2019.

The number of nights spent in tourist accommodation in Finland totaled 23.1 million last year, which is 3.9 percent more than in 2018. The number of nights spent by non-residents rose 3.4 percent, while the number of nights spent by residents increased 4.1 percent.

In 2019, the number of nights spent in accommodation in the EU is expected to have reached more than 3.2 billion, up by 2.4 percent compared with 2018.

Almost all member states saw increases in 2019, with the largest rises observed in Slovakia, 12.6 percent, and Lithuania, 10 percent, followed by the Netherlands, 6.8 percent, the United Kingdom, 5.7 percent, and Romania, 5.6 percent. In contrast, the only decreases were registered in Greece, 3 percent, and Malta, 2.7 percent.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

tourismeurostat
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:36

In case you missed it: January 20 - 25

18:15

Crew of Estonian tourist boat find 500kg hashish haul in sea off Tenerife

17:46

Skeleton Technologies' energy storage systems sign deal for Warsaw trams

16:49

Tänak says Friday's Monte Carlo Rally accident due to high speed

16:44

Increase in number of nights spent in Estonia above EU average in 2019

16:22

Gallery: Estonian Music Awards 2020

15:34

Gallery: KuKu Klub celebrates 85th birthday

14:22

City of Tartu and five counties sign cooperation agreement

14:08

Fentanyl usage has declined but is being replaced by new substances

13:44

Ratas: World Cleanup Day has become part of Estonia's brand

13:17

Population minister to attend Auschwitz liberation anniversary in Poland

12:40

TÜK clinic heads present proposals for alternative reform

11:23

Estonia challenging EU oil shale transition fund calculation methodology

10:46

Health Board: Risk of contracting coronavirus in Estonia is very low

10:34

Aeg: Prison time for first-time drunk driving offense too harsh

09:31

Ratas: New bill changing pharmacy reform would cause confusion

08:22

Anett Kontaveit races past world number eight in Australian Open

24.01

Audit firms find forests are sustainably run by state manager RMK

24.01

Allar Jõks: Chancellor of Justice bang on target

24.01

Parmas: Perling's new position at prosecutor's office is still unknown

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: