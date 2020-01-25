Increase in number of nights spent in Estonia above EU average in 2019

The number of nights spent in tourist accommodation in Estonia grew by 4.7 percent in 2019, while the average for the European Union was 2.4 percent.

In Estonia, the nights spent in tourist accommodation by non-residents rose by 4.2 percent in 2019, while the number of nights spent by residents grew 5.5 percent. In total, people spent 6.9 million nights in Estonian tourist accommodation last year, data published by Eurostat shows.

In Latvia, the number of nights spent in tourist accommodation rose by 2.2 percent on year. The number of nights spent by non-residents grew 2.3 percent on year and the nights spent by residents rose 1.9 percent. All in all, people spent 5.5 million nights in Latvian tourist accommodation.

In Lithuania, the change compared with 2018 was 10 percent. The number of nights spent by non-residents climbed 10 percent and that of locals 9.9 percent. The total number of nights spent in Lithuanian tourist accommodation was 8.9 million in 2019.

The number of nights spent in tourist accommodation in Finland totaled 23.1 million last year, which is 3.9 percent more than in 2018. The number of nights spent by non-residents rose 3.4 percent, while the number of nights spent by residents increased 4.1 percent.

In 2019, the number of nights spent in accommodation in the EU is expected to have reached more than 3.2 billion, up by 2.4 percent compared with 2018.

Almost all member states saw increases in 2019, with the largest rises observed in Slovakia, 12.6 percent, and Lithuania, 10 percent, followed by the Netherlands, 6.8 percent, the United Kingdom, 5.7 percent, and Romania, 5.6 percent. In contrast, the only decreases were registered in Greece, 3 percent, and Malta, 2.7 percent.

