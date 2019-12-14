ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Decline in Estonia's industrial production in October among steepest in EU ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
The workshop of Combiwood, a wood industry company based in Southern Estonia. Image is illustrative
The workshop of Combiwood, a wood industry company based in Southern Estonia. Image is illustrative Source: Combiwood
News

Estonia's industrial production in October was smaller by 3.9 percent than in October 2018, which represents one of the highest rates of decline among EU member states during this time frame.

In October 2019 compared with October 2018, industrial production decreased by 2.2 percent in the euro area and by 1.7 percent in the EU28, figures made available by Eurostat show.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest decreases in industrial production were registered in Germany, -6.3 percent, and Estonia, Romania and Slovakia, all -3.9 percent. The highest increases were observed in Hungary, +6.5 percent, Ireland, +5.9 percent, and Poland, +3.4 percent.

Compared with September 2019, seasonally adjusted industrial production fell by 0.5 percent in the euro area (EA19) and by 0.4 percent in the EU28.

The highest increases were observed in Portugal, +3.1 percent, Slovenia, +2.0 percent, and Poland, +1.1 percent.

The largest decreases in industrial production month over month were registered in Denmark and Greece, both -2.6 percent, and in Latvia and Lithuania, both -2.3 percent. Thee industrial production of Estonia grew 0.6 percent month over month.

-- 

Editor: Helen Wright

