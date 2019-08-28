Average wages increased to over €1,400 per month last quarter

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Salaries increased to over €1,400 in quarter two of 2019.
The average monthly wage rose to €1,419 per month in the second quarter of 2019, figures released by Statistics Estonia show.

Compared to the same time period last year the average monthly salary increased by 7.4 percent. The average hourly gross wage was €8.22 euros, which is nine percent more than in the same quarter of 2018.

The average monthly gross wages and salaries were €1,411 in April, €1,400 in May and €1,445 in June. Compared to the previous quarter (January to March), the average monthly gross wages and salaries increased by 5.9 percent.

The Information and communication sector had the highest average salary at €2,390, followed by the insurance sector at €2,296, and the third highest average salary was in the energy sector at €1,913.  

Compared to the second quarter of 2018, the average monthly gross wages and salaries increased most in the service industry, where historically the average monthly gross wages and salaries have been among the lowest.

The monthly gross wages and salaries decreased in the agriculture and in real estate sectors.

The highest average monthly gross wages and salaries were in state institutions and enterprises (€1,817 euros) and in enterprises owned by foreign private entities (€1,685 euros). The year-on-year increase in average monthly gross wages and salaries was fastest in state institutions and enterprises (11.2 percent) and slowest in enterprises owned by foreign private entities (five percent).

In the second quarter of 2019, the average monthly gross wages and salaries were highest in Harju (€1,545 euros) and Tartu (€1,440 euros) counties and the lowest in Saare (€1,084 euros), Valga (€1,060 euros), and Hiiu (€971 euros) counties. The year-on-year growth in average monthly gross wages and salaries was fastest in Põlva, Lääne, Viljandi, and Pärnu counties.

 --

Editor: Helen Wright

wagesstatistics estoniasalarysalaries in estonia


