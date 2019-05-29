ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Average monthly wage in Q1 was €1,341, continuing trend in rise ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
ERR News
Average monthly salaries change.
Average monthly salaries change. Source: Statistics Estonia
Economy

During the first quarter (Q1) of 2019, the average gross monthly wage in Estonia stood at €1,341, a rise year-on-year (y-o-y) of 7.9 percent, according to Statistics Estonia, though a fall on the previous quarter of 3.2 percent.

Breakdown

Average Q1 2019 monthly gross wages/salaries by month were:

  • Jan. - €1,309.
  • Feb. - €1,317.
  • March - €1,396.

As well as falling overall on Q4 2018, the y-o-y growth was one percentage point lower in Q1 2019, than the previous quarter.

Real wages increased 5.5 percent in Q1 2019, continuing a y-o-y trend that started in the second half of 2011, though at a slower rate than Q1 2018, dues to consumer price rises.

Highest paying sectors in Q1 2019

  • Finance and insurance.
  • Energy.
  • Information and communication.

 Sectors with highest increases in Q1 2019

  • "Other" service activities (e.g. organizations, household good repairs, beauty treatments.)*

Specific highest overall monthly gross wages/salaries Q1 2019

  • State institutions and enterprises - €1,705, also the fastest y-o-y rise.
  • Enterprises owned by foreign private entities €1,601, also the slowest y-o-y rise.

Sectors which saw a fall in average wages, Q1 2019

  • Agriculture.
  • In real estate activities.
  • Professional, scientific and technical activities.

 

Regional breakdown

Highest monthly average wages, Q1 2019:

  • Harju County - €1,469.
  • Tartu County - €1,325.

Lowest monthly average wages, Q1 2019:

  • Valga County - €996.
  • Jõgeva County - €978.
  • Hiiu County - €950.

The year-on-year growth in average monthly gross wages and salaries was fastest in Lääne, Lääne-Viru and Ida-Viru counties, according to Statistics Estonia.

Labor costs in Q1 2019

  • Average monthly labor costs per employee - €1,798.
  • Average hourly labor costs - €11.60.
  • Increase in average monthly labor costs per employee - 7.3 percent.

 

*Note these are sectors where average gross monthly wages are amongst the lowest.

--

The statistics are based on the questionnaire "Wages and salaries and labour force", deadline April 18 2019. Statistics Estonia published the quarterly summary in 28 working days. Main representative of public interest was the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, which commissioned Statistics Estonia to collect and analyze the data necessary for conducting the statistical activity.

Statistics Estonia is a government agency under the aegis of the Ministry of Finance, and provides public institutions, business and research circles, international organizations and individuals with reliable and objective information on the economic, demographic, social and environmental situation and trends in Estonia.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

statistics estoniaestonian economysalaries in estoniawages in estoniaestonian labor market


