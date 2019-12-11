ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Survey: 42 percent of residents feel effects of increased cost of living ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Fresh produce.
Fresh produce. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Close to 42 percent of Estonian residents find that their expenses are growing at a more rapid pace than their income, and 46 percent said that the ever-increasing daily upkeep is affecting their well-being, according to the results of a survey by Intrum, a major European credit management service.

For 25 percent of respondents in Estonia, their disposable income after paying their rent, mortgage and other loan commitments accounted for up to 20 percent of their total earnings. 27 percent of respondents, however, said that their disposable income accounted for over 50 percent of their wages, the results of the survey show.

"The average income in Estonia has grown over 8 percent on year, however, despite wage growth, people in Estonia feel that their cost of living has increased," said Ilva Valeika, managing director at Intrum Baltics.

According to the survey, Estonians are diligent in paying their bills. 97 of respondents in Estonia were either certain or rather certain that they would be able to pay their household bills on time. 30 percent, however, said that they had not duly paid their bills on one or more occasions in the past 12 months. The corresponding average figure in Europe was 33 percent.

Altogether 83 percent of Estonian consumers deemed it most important that their gas, water and power bills are paid on time, followed by rent, internet bills and healthcare costs.Education and childcare services-related expenses were prioritized by 24 and 16 percent of respondents, respectively.

Intrum has published the European Consumer Payment Report on an annual basis since 2013. The report is based on an external survey conducted simultaneously among a total of 24,004 consumers in 24 European countries, providing an overview of respondents' expenditures and ability to manage their household finances.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

cost of living
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
15:16

Electronic registration of construction site workers could become mandatory

14:49

TS Laevad installs automated external defibrillators on its ferries

14:13

Party funding watchdog fines Estonian Greens again

13:48

Tartu increases land tax to fund city improvements

13:16

Survey: 42 percent of residents feel effects of increased cost of living

12:44

Tiiu Järviste suspected of money laundering, attempted embezzlement

12:12

Health board wants companies to vaccinate Ukrainian workers against measles

11:47

EU ministers discuss gender equality, labor law at Brussels meeting

11:24

More new teachers needed to fill places of those retiring

11:09

LHV carried out no market stabilization transactions for Coop Pank Tuesday

10:56

Taxes from international students and graduates in work exceed €10 million

10:35

Helme doesn't attend president's meetings with parliamentary party chairs

10:14

Family of five died in Tartu house fire Updated

10:10

Paper: Documents hint at prosecutor's, judge's indifference in Kross case

09:43

Russian-speakers, Ukrainians, Finns needed to fill civil service vacancies

09:21

Oil shale ash status change reduces hazardous waste by nine million tons

08:54

Minister of Defence discusses security and e-governance on UAE visit

08:30

Party ratings: EKRE's support remains at year low

10.12

Finance Committee sends 2020 state budget bill to final reading

10.12

Prosecutors seeking long sentence, expulsion for alleged mob group leader

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: