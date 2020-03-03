ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Statistics: Average salaries increased in all counties in 2019

Euros (picture is illustrative).
Euros (picture is illustrative). Source: ERR
Average salaries and wages rose in all sectors last year and the average wage was more than 7 percent higher than in 2018.

In 2019, the average monthly gross wage was €1,407 an increase of 7.4 percent. Salaries were highest in quarters two (April, May, June) and four (October, November, December).

The highest average monthly gross salaries are in the information and communication and in financial and insurance sectors, and the lowest in service activities, such as accommodation and food.

However, compared to 2018, the average monthly gross wages and salaries increased the most in other service activities such as repairers of household goods or for providers of beauty treatments, and in human health and social work activities – by 14 percent and 10 percent, respectively.

In agriculture wages and salaries decreased by 1.9 percent and in real estate activities by 0.7 percent.

Average monthly gross wages and salaries per employee by economic activity, 2018-2019. Source: Statistics Estonia

In the public sector, the average monthly gross wages and salaries amounted to €1,525 and the year-on-year growth was 9.5 percent. In the private sector, i.e. in enterprises owned by Estonian and foreign private entities, the average monthly gross wages and salaries were €1,368 and the year-on-year growth was 6.7 percent.

In 2019, by county, the average monthly gross wages and salaries continued to be highest in Harju at €1,531 and Tartu at €1,426 counties and the was in lowest in Hiiu at €992 and Valga at €1,058. The average monthly gross wages and salaries increased in all counties. The year-on-year growth was fastest in Põlva, Lääne and Pärnu counties and slowest in Jõgeva and Rapla counties.

The average monthly labour cost per employee was €1,886 and the hourly cost €12.5. Compared to 2018, the average monthly labour cost increased by 7.3 percent.

In the 4th quarter of 2019, the average monthly gross wages and salaries were €1,472, i.e. 6.3 percent higher compared to the 4th quarter of 2018. The average hourly gross wages and salaries were €8.4, which is 7 percent higher than the year before. Compared to the 3rd quarter of 2019, the average monthly gross wages and salaries increased the most in education by 15.1 percent and arts, entertainment and recreation by 10.5 percent and decreased in accommodation and food service activities by 1 percent and in agriculture by 0.2 percent.

Average monthly gross wages and salaries per employee and their change, 2012–2019 Source: Statistics Estonia

Editor: Helen Wright

statistics estonia
