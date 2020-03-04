Tallinn's Lasnamäe district elder resigns

The Elder of the Lasnamäe district Andres Vään (Center Party) voluntarily resigned on Wednesday. Mayor Mikhail Kõlvart will nominate Vladimir Svet, the former candidate for downtown Tallinn, as the new candidate for Lasnamäe district governor.

Vään has been in office less than a year after starting in the position in May 2019.

Commenting on why he decided to resign, Vään said: "I decided to quit my job after some consideration because I felt that the burden and intensity of managing Lasnamäe with more than 100,000 residents, along with social responsibilities elsewhere in Estonia, was too high a price for my family and my health."

Vään's last working day will be March 4. Before appointing a new district governor, the Lasnamäe district council must give its opinion on the candidate proposed by the mayor. In the meantime, the city government has appointed Elena Kalbina, as acting deputy mayor of Lasnamäe. She will start on March 5.

Neither Vään nor Kalbina answered calls when ERR's Russian portal tried to contact them.

In recent months, Vään has spoken out on several occasions stating that there are tensions between Lasnamäe's longtime residents and Ukrainian newcomers.

"Since we have no overview of the growth of the workforce coming here, the Lasnamäe people still feel threatened. It is no secret that in this part of the city there are many who work in the same sector as the Ukrainians. Probably some of them feel threatened that Ukrainians are stopping wages and if the labor market deteriorates, competition for jobs will begin," Vään wrote in newspaper Päevaleht in December 2019. Yesterday ERR News reported the average wage had increased in all areas in 2019.

Prior to becoming a district governor, Vään worked in the tram service of Tallinna Linnatranspordi AS, for the last four years as the director of the service.

Mayor Mikhail Kõlvart will nominate Vladimir Sveti, the former downtown district as the candidate for Lasnamäe district governor. Who will become the new downtown elder has not yet been announced.

Kõlvart said the new district governor has high expectations of both the city government and the local population. He must have a vision of Lasnamäe's development, energy and continuity to implement the plans.

"Of course, it is good to have a good knowledge of the area and to take into account its specificities. Vladimir Svet has shown that he has been able to build and maintain cooperation with local people and partners, and I hope he can apply this good experience in Lasnamäe," he said.

The elder of the district is appointed and dismissed by the Tallinn City Government on the proposal of the mayor, after hearing the opinion of the district council.

