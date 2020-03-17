Vladimir Svet named elder of Lasnamäe, salary to be €4,200 per month

On Monday, Tallinn City Government confirmed Vladimir Svet (Center) will be the new district elder for Tallinn's Lasnamäe area with a monthly salary of €4,200 - the highest salary of a district elder in Tallinn.

Svet will start working in Lasnamäe on March 23, until then he will continue working in his previous position as an elder in the city center (Kesklinn).

Svetis new salary will be €4,200, the highest salary paid to a district elder in Tallinn. As an elder of the city center, his salary was €3,600.

At the beginning of March, the monthly salary of the former elder of Lasnamäe district Andres Vääni, who voluntarily resigned from office, was €3,960 euros.

Lasnamäe has the biggest population of any of Tallinn's districts with 100,000 people.

From March 23, Anu Aus, Sveti's deputy, will take over the role until the appointment of the new district elder for the city center.

