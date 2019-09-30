ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Statistics: Retail trade increased by 4 percent in August

Retail trade turnover increased by 4 percent in August compared to August 2018, with clothing, textiles and footware increasing the most at 9 percent.

Statistics Estonia said in August, the turnover of retail trade enterprises was €651 million euros at constant prices compared to August 2018.

The turnover of stores selling manufactured goods increased by 5 percent. Turnover increased the most in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear, with sales increasing 9 percent year on year.

A higher than average increase occurred in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials and in stores selling second-hand goods and non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, direct sales). In both economic activities, the growth was 6 percent.

The turnover of grocery stores increased by 4 percent and the turnover of enterprises selling automotive fuel by 2 percent.

Compared to July 2019, the turnover of retail trade enterprises decreased in August by 2 percent. According to the seasonally and working-day adjusted data, the turnover increased by 1 percent.

In the first eight months of 2019, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 5 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

The statistics released are based on the VAT declaration data of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

statistics estoniaretail trade


