Retail trade turnover growth decelerates in May

According to Statistics Estonia, in May 2019 the turnover of retail trade enterprises amounted to €646 million. Compared to the same month of the previous year, this means an increase by 2 percent at constant prices. In April, the turnover increased by 8 percent year on year.

The turnover growth of stores selling manufactured goods decelerated in May. In April, the turnover of those stores had increased by 11 percent compared to the same month of the previous year, while in May the year-on-year increase was 4 percent.

Turnover increased in five and decreased in two economic activities. The greatest increase was reported for other non-specialised stores selling predominantly manufactured goods (e.g. department stores), and for drugstores and stores selling cosmetics (10 percent growth in each).

A higher-than-average increase in turnover occurred also in other specialised stores, such as stores selling predominantly computers and related accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, flowers, plants, and so on, at a total of 6 percent.

In May, the turnover growth of grocery stores decelerated as well, while still in April, the turnover of those stores increased by 7 percent year-on-year. In May, the increase was just 2 percent.

The turnover of enterprises engaged in retail sales of automotive fuels also dropped in May, decreasing by 4 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Compared to April, May still saw an increase in the turnover of retail trade enterprises, namely by 5 percent. According to seasonally and working-day adjusted data, however, the turnover decreased by 2 percent compared to the previous month.

In the first five months of 2019 (January to May), the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 5 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

