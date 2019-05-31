ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

First quarter economic growth 4.5 percent on year ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
ERR News
The Estonian economy grew 4.5 percent on year in the first quarter of 2019.
The Estonian economy grew 4.5 percent on year in the first quarter of 2019. Source: Scheffbuch/Caro/Scanpix
Economy

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Friday morning, Estonia's GDP grew 4.5 percent on year in the first quarter of 2019, totaling €6.7 billion at current prices.

The seasonally and working day adjusted GDP grew 0.5 percent compared with the previous quarter and 4.6 percent compared with the first quarter of 2018.

Economic growth was driven by manufacturing. The last time that manufacturing had such a great impact was four years ago, in the second quarter of 2015.

Nevertheless, economic growth in the first quarter was broad-based, as five other economic activities made notable positive contributions: information and communication; professional, scientific and technical activities; wholesale and retail trade; agriculture, forestry and fishing; and transportation and storage.

The value added in construction, which had driven economic growth for the last two and a half years, did not increase in the first quarter, remaining steady on year. The only significant negative impact on economic growth came from electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply.

Domestic demand grew 4.6 percent in the first quarter. The slower growth compared to previous quarters was attributable primarily to household final consumption (2.8 percent). The rapid growth of fixed capital formation, which had begun at the end of the previous year, continued in the first quarter at 20.4 percent. This was primarily the result of investments by nonfinancial enterprises into transport equipment as well as machinery and other equipment.

The exports of goods and services grew 4.6 percent in the first quarter of 2019. The exports of goods grew 6.9 percent, the fastest pace recorded in the past two years. The biggest contributions to growth came from the exports of coke, petroleum products as well as computer, electrical and optical equipment. The exports of services, which have usually grown more rapidly than the exports of goods, experienced a slight decline of 0.4 percent. This was the result of a decline in the exports of construction and freight rail transport services.

The imports of goods and services, meanwhile, grew 3.8 percent on year. The import of goods grew 4.8 percent, largely due to the imports of metal products and electrical equipment. The imports of services grew 0.5 percent.

The share of net exports in the GDP was 3 percent in the first quarter of 2019.

In the first quarter, both the number of persons employed as well as hours worked increased. As a result, productivity per person employed grew 2.7 percent, and productivity  per hour worked grew 3.3 percent. The growth of unit labor cost equaled the GDP growth rate at 4.5 percent.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

economic growthgdpstatistics estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
30.05

Riho Ühtegi EDF chief's nominee as new Defence League commander

30.05

Tallinn authority considering major Lasnamäe route closure to allow filming

30.05

Port of Tallinn bribery case defendant handed conditional jail sentence

30.05

Gallery: Princess Royal at Kadriorg Palace

30.05

Coalition approves state budget strategy for 2020-2023

30.05

Estonian citizen caught with kilo of cocaine on Estonian-Latvian border

30.05

EDF commander wants to delay summer conscript call-up time by two weeks

30.05

Gallery: Researchers protest government-announced funding freeze

Opinion
13:20

Traffic congestion expected ahead of Bon Jovi concert Sunday

12:57

Reform city council member proposes Tallinn street rename to honor Nemtsov Updated

12:34

Postimees introduces new slogan to newspaper nameplate

11:52

First quarter economic growth strongly exceeds analyst expectations

11:35

Reform to submit no-confidence motion against Mart Helme next week

Business
29.05

Saaremaa, Ventspils to start looking for ferry operator in June

29.05

Swedbank: Rapid wage growth to continue in 2019

29.05

Average monthly wage in Q1 was €1,341, continuing trend in rise

29.05

Government to cut ministry expenditure by €286 million to 2023

28.05

Finland to follow suit in responding to planned Estonian excise cuts

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
14:32

Tallinn mayor says no to full Laagna Road closure

13:56

Preliminary Laagna Road filming closure analysis ready next week

13:20

Traffic congestion expected ahead of Bon Jovi concert Sunday

12:57

Reform city council member proposes Tallinn street rename to honor Nemtsov Updated

12:34

Postimees introduces new slogan to newspaper nameplate

11:52

First quarter economic growth strongly exceeds analyst expectations

11:35

Reform to submit no-confidence motion against Mart Helme next week

11:18

April industrial production steady on year

10:16

Reps: No cutback goals yet, government waiting for economic growth forecast

09:45

Restrictions on alcohol point of sale displays come into force Saturday

09:10

First quarter economic growth 4.5 percent on year

30.05

Opinion: Estonia's border and the price of voters' trust

30.05

School shooter released on parole after serving half of sentence

30.05

Riho Ühtegi EDF chief's nominee as new Defence League commander

30.05

Nationwide festival of diaspora Estonian exhibitions begins

30.05

Tallinn authority considering major Lasnamäe route closure to allow filming

30.05

Port of Tallinn bribery case defendant handed conditional jail sentence

30.05

Gallery: Princess Royal at Kadriorg Palace

30.05

Coalition approves state budget strategy for 2020-2023

30.05

Opinion: Alcohol excise cuts won't crack Latvia, will damage Estonia

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: