ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

April trade growth up 4 percent on year ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
ERR News
April figures saw trade growth continue.
April figures saw trade growth continue. Source: Statistics Estonia
Economy

According to information released by Statistics Estonia, in April 2019, the exports and imports of goods increased by 4 percent on year, continuing an increase in growth dating back to the beginning of 2019.

This April, exports from Estonia amounted to €1.2 billion and imports to Estonia to €1.4 billion at current prices. The trade deficit totaled €156 million, which was €11 million euros more than during the same month last year.

In April, the top destination countries of Estonia's exports were Finland (16 percent of Estonia's total exports), Sweden (10 percent) and Latvia (9 percent). The biggest increase occurred in exports to the Netherlands (up by 24 million euros), the U.S. (up by 23 million euros) and Australia (up by 15 million euros). In exports to the Netherlands, the biggest increase occurred in the exports of mineral products (heavy oil, shale oil); to the U.S., in the exports of electrical equipment (communication equipment), and to Australia, in the exports of mineral products (motor spirits).

The biggest decrease occurred in exports to Canada and Norway (both down by €11 million). Exports of miscellaneous manufactured articles (prefabricated wood buildings) were down to Norway, as were exports of electrical equipment (communication equipment) to Canada.

The biggest share in exports of goods was held by electrical equipment (15 percent of Estonia's total exports), followed by mineral products (13 percent), and wood and articles of wood (11 percent). The biggest impact on export growth came from transport equipment (up by €14 million), agricultural products and food preparations (up by €13 million) and electrical equipment (up by €7 million). The biggest decrease occurred in exports of miscellaneous manufactured articles (down by €9 million).

The share of goods of Estonian origin in total exports was 72 percent in April. The exports of goods of Estonian origin and re-exports grew by 4 percent on year. In the exports of goods of Estonian origin, the biggest growth was recorded in the exports of electrical equipment (communication equipment) and mechanical appliances (machinery for earth treatment); the exports of miscellaneous manufactured articles (prefabricated wood buildings, furniture), meanwhile, decreased.

This April, the primary countries of consignment were Finland, Sweden and Germany (all 11 percent of Estonia's total imports). Imports increased the most from Sweden (up by €45 million), boosted by imports of electrical and transport equipment. Imports decreased the most from Finland (down by €34 million), meanwhile, due primarily to a 50 percent decrease in the imports of mineral products (motor spirits, heavy oil).

The main commodities imported to Estonia were electrical equipment (13 percent of Estonia's total imports), transport equipment (12 percent), mineral products and mechanical appliances (both 11 percent). The biggest increase was recorded in the imports of transport equipment (up by €17 million), while the biggest decrease was recorded in the imports of mineral products (down by €20 million).

In April 2019, the foreign trade export volume index decreased by 1 percent and the import volume index by 4 percent on year.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

statistics estoniatrade


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
08.06

President: UN Security Council accession a historical event for Estonia

07.06

Gallery: Estonia gains non-permanent UN Security Council seat

07.06

Tartu keen on Nolan movie filming should Tallinn fall through

07.06

SDE choosing new party leader on Sunday

07.06

Jüri Ratas in G20 IT and entrepreneurship ministers in Japan

07.06

Foreign trade minister reiterates overseas travel to be minimal

07.06

Estonian-US cyber consultations focus on cooperation and stability

07.06

Around 15 NATO warships arrive in Baltic for NATO exercise

Opinion
09:01

Gallery: Heiki Lill elected chairman of Free Party

09.06

Gallery: NATO Battlegroup members lend hand relocating Narva cat shelter

09.06

Gallery: EKRE reelects Mart Helme as leader

09.06

Gallery: Indrek Saar elected new SDE leader Updated

09.06

Former president Ilves not passing comment on UNSC seat

Business
04.06

Ministry says EU money possible in Eesti Energia lay-offs

04.06

Minister: Eesti Energia lay-offs fix lies in both renewables and oil shale

04.06

Influx of cheap Russian electricity behind Eesti Energia temporary lay-offs

03.06

LHV planning to buy Danske loan portfolio

01.06

Kaljulaid: Representing businesses abroad difficult via interpreter

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
11:23

Audit Office: Significant gaps in plant-based food safety supervision Updated

10:06

April trade growth up 4 percent on year

09:01

Gallery: Heiki Lill elected chairman of Free Party

09.06

Gallery: NATO Battlegroup members lend hand relocating Narva cat shelter

09.06

Gallery: EKRE reelects Mart Helme as leader

09.06

Gallery: Indrek Saar elected new SDE leader Updated

09.06

Former president Ilves not passing comment on UNSC seat

08.06

UN Security Council seat reaction: Responsibility, opportunity, success

08.06

Foreign Minister: UN Security Council seat watershed event

08.06

President: UN Security Council accession a historical event for Estonia

07.06

Gallery: Estonia gains non-permanent UN Security Council seat

07.06

Tartu keen on Nolan movie filming should Tallinn fall through

07.06

SDE choosing new party leader on Sunday

07.06

Kuressaare flight carrier unclear as procurement process declared invalid

07.06

Jüri Ratas in G20 IT and entrepreneurship ministers in Japan

07.06

Züleyxa Izmailova: Walkback on Reidi Road compromise undermining trust

07.06

Foreign trade minister reiterates overseas travel to be minimal

07.06

Gallery: ETV employees try hand at painting for charity

07.06

Chef Artur Kazaritski to represent Estonia at top European competition

07.06

Estonian-US cyber consultations focus on cooperation and stability

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: