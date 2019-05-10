ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

March imports up 8 percent, imports 5 percent on year ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
ERR News
Estonia's exports and imports were both up in March 2019.
Estonia's exports and imports were both up in March 2019. Source: Statistics Estonia
Economy

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Friday, the export of goods increased by 8 percent and imports by 5 percent on year in March 2019. This trade growth is attributable to increased exports and imports alike with other EU countries.

This March, exports from Estonia amounted to €1.2 billion and imports to €1.4 billion at current prices. The trade deficit stood at €177 million, or down €22 million on year.

This March, exports to EU member states increased by €104 million and imports by €71 million. The EU accounted for 72 percent of total exports and 80 percent of imports. Member states' share was previously this large in November 2017, and the share of imports in May 2018.

In March, the top destination countries of Estonia's exports were Finland (16 percent of Estonia's total exports), Sweden (10 percent) and Latvia (9 percent). Electrical equipment and base metals and articles of base metal were the main commodities exported to Finland; miscellaneous manufactured articles, and wood and articles of wood to Sweden; transport equipment, and agricultural products and food preparations to Latvia.

The biggest increases occurred in exports to the U.S. (up by €50 million), Denmark (up by €25 million) and Belgium (up by €20 million). In exports to the U.S., the increase was largest in the exports of data communication equipment; to Denmark and Belgium, in the exports of mineral products. The biggest decrease occurred in exports to Singapore (down by €19 million), where less mineral products were dispatched.

The biggest share in exports of goods was held by electrical equipment (15 percent of Estonia's total exports), followed by mineral products, and wood and articles of wood (12 percent each). The biggest increase was in the exports of base metals and articles of base metal (up by €22 million), and agricultural products and food preparations (up by €13 million). The biggest decrease occurred in exports of electrical equipment (down by €7 million).

The share of goods of Estonian origin in total exports was 72 percent in March. The exports of goods of Estonian origin grew by 8 percent and re-exports by 7 percent compared to March last year. In the exports of goods of Estonian origin, the biggest growth was in the exports of mineral products (shale spirit, aviation spirit, shale oil), miscellaneous manufactured articles (prefabricated wood buildings, furniture), base metals and articles of base metal (metal waste, metal structures).

In March, the primary countries of consignment were Finland (13 percent of Estonia's total imports), Germany and Sweden (11 percent each) and Latvia (10 percent). Mineral products and base metals and articles of base metal were the main commodities imported from Finland; from Germany, mechanical appliances and transport equipment; and from Sweden, transport equipment and electrical equipment. Imports increased the most from Finland (up by €29 million), Latvia (up by €20 million) and Sweden (up by €18 million). Imports of mineral products increased the most from Finland and Latvia, while imports of transport equipment increased the most from Sweden. Imports decreased the most, meanwhile, from Belarus (down by €28 million), due primarily to decreased imports of mineral products.

The main commodities imported to Estonia were electrical equipment (13 percent of Estonia's total imports), mineral products and transport equipment (12 percent each), and mechanical appliances (11 percent). The biggest increase was in the imports of base metals and articles of base metal (up by €20 million) and the biggest decrease in the imports of mineral products (down by €18 million).

In March 2019, compared to March 2018, the foreign trade export volume index decreased by 1 percent and the import volume index increased by 3 percent.

First quarter exports, imports up

In the first quarter of 2019, exports from Estonia amounted to €3.6 billion and imports to Estonia to €3.9 billion. Compared to the first quarter of 2018, exports increased by 8 percent and imports by 4 percent. The trade deficit in the first quarter was €392 million, down from €500 million in the first quarter of 2017.

In the first quarter of 2019, on-year growth in exports was supported by increased exports of wood and articles of wood (up by €44 million), base metals and articles of base metal (up by €30 million) and mechanical appliances (up by €28 million). In the comparison by countries, exports have increased the most to the U.S., Denmark, Latvia and Finland.

In the first quarter, the growth in imports was affected the most by an increase in the imports of raw materials and products of chemical industry (up by €41 million), base metals and articles of base metal (up by €28 million), and agricultural products and food preparations (up by €18 million). By country, imports in the first quarter of 2019 grew the most on year from Lithuania, Sweden and Russia, while imports from Belarus decreased the most

Editor: Aili Vahtla

exportsstatistics estoniatradeimports


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
09.05

Prosecutor argument in Port of Tallinn case without merit, says lawyer

09.05

May 9 parade forbidden on Narva streets, moved to sidewalks

09.05

Ex-Centre MP Valeri Korb becomes Kohtla-Järve development adviser

09.05

2016 letter requested Estonian government reopen MS Estonia investigation

09.05

Some Le Pen views too leftist, says EKRE leader

09.05

EKRE having difficulties replacing Kuusik

09.05

British minister at Spring Storm: I'm very impressed with Estonia's forces

09.05

Ferry Leiger to return to Hiiumaa route Friday

Opinion
10.05

Proposed Saaremaa wind turbine blocked

10.05

Aggressors apologize to Tarand, settlement requires approval of conciliator

10.05

European People's Party president visits Estonia as guest of Isamaa

10.05

Prime minister: We have to be realistic about border ratification

10.05

English-language ERR News panel discussion to herald European elections Updated

Business
08.05

Cross-border beer trade still going strong, says breweries association

08.05

Independent brewery Tanker expands production capacity, opens new plant

08.05

New Eckerö Line ferry to add substantially to Tallinn city traffic

08.05

Consumer prices increase by 1.3 percent in April

08.05

European Commission raises 2019 economic growth forecast to 2.8 percent

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
10.05

Advance voting in EU elections starts Saturday, at foreign representations

10.05

President Kaljulaid congratulates Arnold Rüütel on 91st birthday

10.05

Proposed Saaremaa wind turbine blocked

10.05

Aggressors apologize to Tarand, settlement requires approval of conciliator

10.05

European People's Party president visits Estonia as guest of Isamaa

10.05

Prime minister: We have to be realistic about border ratification

10.05

English-language ERR News panel discussion to herald European elections Updated

10.05

President of Georgia to visit Estonia next week

10.05

Mobile-ID service restored after day of disruptions

10.05

ERR in Sibiu: Struggle ahead for top EU jobs

10.05

March imports up 8 percent, imports 5 percent on year

10.05

Swedbank economist: Positive net migration won't solve labor shortage

09.05

Prosecutor argument in Port of Tallinn case without merit, says lawyer

09.05

May 9 parade forbidden on Narva streets, moved to sidewalks

09.05

Ex-Centre MP Valeri Korb becomes Kohtla-Järve development adviser

09.05

2016 letter requested Estonian government reopen MS Estonia investigation

09.05

Some Le Pen views too leftist, says EKRE leader

09.05

EKRE having difficulties replacing Kuusik

09.05

President Kaljulaid joins European leaders in election participation call

09.05

Two new suspects in Danske money laundering case

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: