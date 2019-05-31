ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Restrictions on alcohol point of sale displays come into force Saturday ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
ERR, ERR News
Alcoholic drinks for sale in Estonia. Such points of sale will need to be obscured, starting Saturday.
Alcoholic drinks for sale in Estonia. Such points of sale will need to be obscured, starting Saturday. Source: ERR
Economy

Starting Saturday, June 1, restrictions are in place on displaying alcoholic drinks in Estonian stores, which will both separate them from other products, and restrict their visibility from outside the point of sale.

The new arrangement is aimed at keeping customers from being "inevitably exposed" to alcoholic beverages, ERR's online news in Estonian reports, and includes restricting product visibility from the rest of the sales area when once inside a store, unless that store's size makes this impractical.

The Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) is to supervise compliance with the new regulations, and is to advise retailers how they go about setting up their stores.

"If a trader does not make the necessary adjustments, or does so inadequately, in the first instance, we will ask them for an explanation and reasons," Kaur Kajak, TTJA director, told ERR.

"Our desire is not to punish, but to reach a situation where a retailer is in compliance with the law and makes the changes to fulfill compliance themselves," Kajak said.

"At the same time, if a retailer demonstrates ill-will and does not cooperate with the TTJA, we will have to act decisively and possibly penalize them," he added.

In recent years, in addition to successive hikes in alcohol excise duties, other measures aimed at combating alcohol abuse have been introduced in Estonia, including giving the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) the right to inspect the availability of alcohol to minors. The legal age for purchasing alcohol in Estonia is 18, with stores requesting age verification via an ID card as needed.

In June 2018, alcohol advertising restrictions also came into force, completely banning its practise outside and on social media, and further restricting alcohol advertising on television, radio and magazines.

One reported loophole in this law has seen the two major alcohol producers in the country, Saku and A. Le Coq, advertise non-alcoholic beers online and on advertising hoardings. The association may indirectly promote alcoholic beers as well, it is argued.

The current Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition tabled a bill earlier in the week which would reverse the alcohol duty hikes, however, cutting them by 25 percent. If the bill, currently at its first reading, passes at the Riigikogu, the cuts would come into effect on July 1. Proponents of the bill say it would halt and reverse cross-border alcohol trade in Latvia, where customers from Estonia and Finland have been traveling to make purchases.

Cigarettes are still visible in Estonian points of sale, unlike in Finland, where they have been under cover for some years.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

alcoholalcohol sales in estoniaalcohol excise dutiesalcohol advertising restrictions


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
30.05

Riho Ühtegi EDF chief's nominee as new Defence League commander

30.05

Tallinn authority considering major Lasnamäe route closure to allow filming

30.05

Port of Tallinn bribery case defendant handed conditional jail sentence

30.05

Gallery: Princess Royal at Kadriorg Palace

30.05

Coalition approves state budget strategy for 2020-2023

30.05

Estonian citizen caught with kilo of cocaine on Estonian-Latvian border

30.05

EDF commander wants to delay summer conscript call-up time by two weeks

30.05

Gallery: Researchers protest government-announced funding freeze

Opinion
13:20

Traffic congestion expected ahead of Bon Jovi concert Sunday

12:57

Reform city council member proposes Tallinn street rename to honor Nemtsov Updated

12:34

Postimees introduces new slogan to newspaper nameplate

11:52

First quarter economic growth strongly exceeds analyst expectations

11:35

Reform to submit no-confidence motion against Mart Helme next week

Business
29.05

Saaremaa, Ventspils to start looking for ferry operator in June

29.05

Swedbank: Rapid wage growth to continue in 2019

29.05

Average monthly wage in Q1 was €1,341, continuing trend in rise

29.05

Government to cut ministry expenditure by €286 million to 2023

28.05

Finland to follow suit in responding to planned Estonian excise cuts

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
14:32

Tallinn mayor says no to full Laagna Road closure

13:56

Preliminary Laagna Road filming closure analysis ready next week

13:20

Traffic congestion expected ahead of Bon Jovi concert Sunday

12:57

Reform city council member proposes Tallinn street rename to honor Nemtsov Updated

12:34

Postimees introduces new slogan to newspaper nameplate

11:52

First quarter economic growth strongly exceeds analyst expectations

11:35

Reform to submit no-confidence motion against Mart Helme next week

11:18

April industrial production steady on year

10:16

Reps: No cutback goals yet, government waiting for economic growth forecast

09:45

Restrictions on alcohol point of sale displays come into force Saturday

09:10

First quarter economic growth 4.5 percent on year

30.05

Opinion: Estonia's border and the price of voters' trust

30.05

School shooter released on parole after serving half of sentence

30.05

Riho Ühtegi EDF chief's nominee as new Defence League commander

30.05

Nationwide festival of diaspora Estonian exhibitions begins

30.05

Tallinn authority considering major Lasnamäe route closure to allow filming

30.05

Port of Tallinn bribery case defendant handed conditional jail sentence

30.05

Gallery: Princess Royal at Kadriorg Palace

30.05

Coalition approves state budget strategy for 2020-2023

30.05

Opinion: Alcohol excise cuts won't crack Latvia, will damage Estonia

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: